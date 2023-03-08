Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will face off once again on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup on Paramount+. The Bavarians secured a 1-0 win against PSG in the first leg of the aggregate, although the action became even more interesting in the last 30 minutes of that match when Kylian Mbappe returned from injury and almost scored twice. PSG have won all three of their league matches since that match, while Bayern have won five of their last six across all competition. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Allianza Stadium in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Bayern Munich vs. PSG odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bayern as the -121 favorite (risk $121 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG listed as the +260 underdog. A draw is priced at +325 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern vs. PSG date: Wednesday, March 8

Bayern vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Bayern vs. PSG, Eimer is picking Over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first hour for a +105 payout. While the home team is favored in this one, the expert notes that neither team has very strong defense and will rely on their firepower.



PSG will have Mbappe back for a full match, which is an upside given the Parisians have scored 11 goals over their last three league matches and Mbappe and Lionel Messi have connected on eight of them. Bayern haven't slouched either, outscoring their last three opponents 7-3. Both teams are at the top of their leagues due to their goal-scoring, but weaker backlines could level the playing field.

"I'm expecting to see a very open-ended game here with all the goals we missed in the first leg being found here," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

