The 2020 UEFA Super Cup is set for Thursday as Bayern Munich face Sevilla in Hungary. It's the annual match between the Champions League winners and the Europa League winners. Though it usually takes place before the domestic seasons, this one is taking place after both the Bundesliga and La Liga have begun their 2020-21 campaigns due to scheduling conflicts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the match, which you can see on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access, here are five things to know:

1. Bayern are the world's best team

The dominance we have seen from Bayern Munich is absolutely stunning. The Bavarians scored eight goals in two of their last four matches, won the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League last season, and they are without a doubt the strongest team in Europe by a wide margin. The cohesion that they show, the ability to create chances and unselfishly set up teammates have been key. The favorite to defend their titles this season, another treble would see arguably the most dominant run in the last few decades.

2. The Sevilla roster is deeper than last season

Sevilla's Europa League win saw the team get into form at just the right time. While the club has retained its stars aside from Sergio Reguilon's loan ending and Even Banega's contract expiring, the squad has gotten even stronger. Back is Ivan Rakitic, who won the Champions League with Barcelona, and he fits in perfectly as Banega's replacement as that engine in the middle of the field to create.

Star central defender Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Manchester City, but so far he appears to be staying.

It is too early to tell if this team can be better than last season's, but the pieces are there for coach Julen Lopetegui once again.

3. It's been a while since the last Bayern loss

The last time Bayern Munich lost a game was January. Yes, January. That's 27 games unbeaten and with a winning streak that went up to 22 games after Friday's 8-0 win over Schalke (23 games if you want to count the preseason friendly against Marseille). During that 27-game unbeaten streak, Bayern have scored 94 goals and conceded 19 times.

But don't discount Sevilla, as the club is on a 21-game unbeaten streak of their own with nine draws.

4. Bayern and Sevilla are no strangers to the Super Cup

Bayern have played in this match four times, winning it once in 2013 by defeating Chelsea in penalty kicks. Sevilla have played in this game five times, winning just once, beating Barcelona in 2006. Both teams have one title to their name and one of them will join Juventus, Valencia, Anderlecht and Ajax with two titles come Thursday nights.

5. Odds show Sevilla are a heavy longshot

According to our friends over at William Hill Sportsbook, Bayern Munich are the heavy favorites at -300. The draw is at +480, while Sevilla's odds are +650. That makes sense when you consider the Spanish club has never beaten Bayern in an official match, though there have only been two meetings. The clubs met in the 2017-18 Champions League quarterfinals, with the clubs playing out a 0-0 draw in Germany in the first leg before Bayern won the second leg 2-1 in Spain.