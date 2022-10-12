Bodo/Glimt host Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday with the Gunners hoping to tighten their grip on Group A before back to back games against PSV Eindhoven. Mikel Arteta's side top the group with a 100 percent record but they and PSV have played one game fewer than the field.

Starring turns from Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira carried Arsenal to a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium last week and it will be intriguing to see how strong a side is taken to Norway with one eye surely on the meeting with Leeds United on Sunday. Here is how you can watch the match and everything you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Aspmyra Stadion -- Bodo, Norway

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Bodo/Glimt +600; Draw +350; Arsenal -225 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bodo/Glimt: Arsenal are not alone in having domestic matters to consider. As the Norwegian season hurtles towards its conclusion Kjetil Knutsen's side travel to Valerenga with the fight on for them to retain a top three spot in the Eliteserien, bringing with it qualification to next season's Europa Conference League.

Three and a half thousand fans made the journey, a sizeable travelling contingent from Nordland, and there is a buzz around Bodo ahead of one of the biggest European fixtures in their history, not least because Norway captain Martin Odegaard is expected to make the trip. For that reason it is perhaps unsurprising that Glimt have asked home fans to leave any Arsenal paraphernalia at home.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Arsenal: A similar XI to that which overcame Glimt at home is expected to take the field at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday though a possible change could be a larger role for Reiss Nelson, who has recently returned from two months out with a quad injury. The bigger question might be whether Arteta stacks his bench in Norway as he did at the Emirates Stadium, when Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Odegaard all featured.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has 12 goals in his last 15 starts for Arsenal and will be confident he can add to that tally.

Prediction

It will be far tougher for Arsenal on the road but they should get the job done. PICK: Bodo/Glimt 0, Arsenal 1