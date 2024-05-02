The Philadelphia 76ers will try to force a Game 7 against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, and they want to take advantage of the home-court advantage as much as possible. Videos of the traveling Knicks faithful cheering inside Wells Fargo Center during New York's Game 4 win rubbed some Philly players the wrong way.

"Disappointing," Embiid said after Sunday's loss. "I love our fans. I think it's unfortunate, and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing.

"Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they're down the road. I've never seen it [like that before] and I've been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up, and I don't think that should happen. Yeah. It's not OK."

In an attempt to quell the Knicks supporters at another home game, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said he and the 76ers team owners bought 2,000 tickets ahead of Game 6 and distributed them to first responders, healthcare professionals and other Philadelphia-based organizations.

While giving back to first responders is great, this move was also part of a clever strategy to ensure opposing fans did not take over Wells Fargo Center again. "We need everybody's support, man," Sixers coach Nick Nurse said.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley, a Philly native, joined the movement by urging her social media followers not to sell their tickets to Knicks fans. Even former 76ers star Charles Barkley chimed in.

"Philadelphia is one of the best sports cities in the entire world," he said. "Last week was embarrassing. Game 3 and Game 4 were embarrassing. Y'all got to stand up and stand out... Make that the best stadium. Loud, like a New York loud, like [Knicks fans] have been."

Ahead of Game 6, Knicks guard Josh Hart was asked about his thoughts on the Sixers' strategy to avoid seeing too many New York fans at Wells Fargo Center.

"This is a good sports town," he said. "Those 2,000 tickets are going for a good cause. Always show love to the first responders. But yeah, it was interesting to see."

Thursday's Game 6 will tip at 9 p.m. If Philadelphia protects its home court and wins, it will be only the third time it has forced a Game 7 after falling behind 3-1 in a playoff series. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Saturday in New York.