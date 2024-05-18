Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals has the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder traveling to play the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Mavericks have a chance to close out this 2024 NBA playoff series in front of their home crowd as they own a 3-2 series lead. In Game 5, Dallas topped Oklahoma City 104-92.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Thunder odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 209.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavs vs. Thunder and just locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Thunder vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Thunder spread: Dallas -3.5

Mavericks vs. Thunder over/under: 209.5 points

Mavericks vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -172, Dallas +145

OKC: 51-39-1 ATS this season

DAL: 38-21 ATS this season as the favorite

Mavericks vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic has torched the Thunder all series long. Doncic has the court vision to consistently get his teammates involved while scoring from any spot. The 25-year-old leads the team in points (27.1), rebounds (9.6) and assists (9). He's logged a triple-double in two straight games. In Game 5, Doncic finished with 31 points, 10 boards and 11 assists.

Forward PJ Washington is a player who thrives in his role. Washington has a crisp jumper as a catch-and-shoot threat with the bounce to finish above the rim. The 2019 first-round pick also rebounds the ball well. Washington averages 14.7 points, seven rebounds and shoots 40% from 3-point land. In Game 4, he notched 21 points and 12 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a relentless scorer and ball handler in the backcourt. Gilgeous-Alexander has a quick first step to get around the rim but owns a reliable mid-range jumper. The two-time All-Star ranks first on the squad in scoring (29.6), rebounds (7.7) and assists (6.2). In his last outing, Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, six boards and eight dimes.

Forward Chet Holmgren (7'1) is a lengthy, athletic force. Holmgren has been a capable rim protector but has a soft touch around the basket. The former Gonzaga product can hit perimeter shots as well to space the floor. He averages 15 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest. On May 13, Holmgren racked up 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Thunder vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 213 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.