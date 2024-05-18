We'll have at least two Game 7s in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Indiana Pacers kept their season alive against the New York Knicks with a Game 6 victory at home Friday night. Knicks vs. Pacers Game 7 is set for Sunday afternoon with a trip to the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on the line.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are also going to a Game 7. They'll face off on Sunday as well with a trip to the Western Conference finals at stake. The Nuggets won three games in a row before the Wolves kept their season going with a blowout win in Game 6 on Thursday.
The Dallas Mavericks could be the first team to make the Western Conference finals if they can close out the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. The Mavs have won three of their last four games against the top-seeded Thunder and can finish off the series in Game 6 at home.
The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, became the first team to punch their ticket to the conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Celtics ousted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night with a Game 5 win. The victory moved Boston to the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in the last eight years and the third year in a row.
The postseason field started with 20 teams, and now we're down to seven. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round. And now the Cavs have been sent home in the second round.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).
Friday's playoff scores:
- Game 6: Pacers 116, Knicks 103
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, May 18
Game 6: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, May 19
Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 7: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT
Monday, May 20
Game 7*: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, May 21
Game 1: Celtics vs. TBD, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Wednesday, May 22
Game 1: Western Conference finals, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, May 23
Game 2: Celtics vs. TBD, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, May 24
Game 2: Western Conference finals, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Saturday, May 25
Game 3: TBD vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, May 26
Game 3: Western Conference finals, 8 p.m., TNT
Monday, May 27
Game 4: TBD vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Tuesday, May 28
Game 4: Western Conference finals, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, May 29
Game 5*: Celtics vs. TBD, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Thursday, May 30
Game 5*: Western Conference finals, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, May 31
Game 6*: TBD vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, June 1
Game 6*: Western Conference finals, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Sunday, June 2
Game 7*: Celtics vs. TBD, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Monday, June 3
Game 7*: Western Conference finals, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs: Second-round scores
Celtics vs. Cavaliers
Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95
Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94
Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93
Game 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102
Game 5: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106
Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89
Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91
Game 6: Pacers 116, Knicks 103
Thunder vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95
Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110
Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101
Game 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96
Game 5: Mavericks 104, Thunder 92
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99
Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80
Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90
Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107
Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97
Game 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70
NBA playoffs: First-round scores
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88
Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)
Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115
(Knicks win series 4-2)
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113
Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92
Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98
(Indiana wins series 4-2)
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103
Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96
Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94
(Cleveland wins series 4-3)
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89
(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106
(Denver wins series 4-1)
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116
(Minnesota wins series 4-0)
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111
Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93
Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101
(Dallas wins series 4-2)