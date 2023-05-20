The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Manchester United 20-6-9, Bournemouth 11-6-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: USA Netework

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Manchester United. They will head out on the road to face off against Bournemouth at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Bragging rights belong to Manchester United for now since they've won seven of their last nine English Premier League games against Bournemouth.

On Saturday, Manchester United never let their opponents score. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton.

Manchester United made their goalie's life a bit easier in the victory and finished the game with no shots on goal allowed. They are a perfect 6-0-0 when they limit their opponent to so few shots on goal.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth failed to score on Saturday, which tends to happen when you don't put any shots on goal. They fell 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Bournemouth: they've now lost five straight matchups with Crystal Palace.

Everything went Manchester United's way against Bournemouth in their previous matchup back in January as they made off with a 3-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Manchester United since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester United are a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -204 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

