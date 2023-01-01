The Premier League is back in action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Brentford

Current Records: Liverpool 8-4-4; Brentford 5-4-8

What to Know

Liverpool and Brentford are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Gtech Community Stadium. Both clubs seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Friday, Liverpool won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 2-1. The Liverpool offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Meanwhile, Brentford got themselves on the board against West Ham United on Friday, but West Ham never followed suit. Brentford was able to grind out a solid win over the Irons, winning 2-0.

The wins brought Liverpool up to 8-4-4 and Brentford to 5-4-8. The Reds are 5-1-1 after wins this year, Brentford 0-2-2.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Liverpool When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford +460, Draw +340, Liverpool -190

Series History

Liverpool won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Brentford.