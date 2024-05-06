The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to terms with one of the best offensive linemen available post draft, as they are signing former New Orleans Saints left guard/left tackle Andrus Peat, per NFL Media.

Peat, who turned 30 years old in November, was originally selected by the Saints with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford, and has started in 102 of 111 career games played. Peat made three straight Pro Bowls from 2018-20 and has spent most of his career at left guard (4,090 snaps). However, he played primarily left tackle in 2023 (715 snaps) and has also played some right tackle. Last year, Peat was given a 60.2 PFF grade, allowing 30 pressures to go along with two sacks.

The Raiders didn't find a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but general manager Tom Telesco spent two of his first three picks on the offensive front, drafting former Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson at No. 44 overall and Delmar Glaze out of Maryland at No. 77 overall. Now, Vegas has added Peat to the mix. The Raiders have Kolton Miller at left tackle, meaning Peat could move back inside or compete at right tackle.