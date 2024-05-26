Harrison Butker said he has no regrets for expressing his beliefs during a recent commencement speech at Benedictine College. The Chiefs kicker had fallen under scrutiny for his comments that included taking aim at the current presidential administration and noting that being a "homemaker" is one of "the most important titles" a woman can have. Butker said that he has received support in the aftermath of his comments going viral along with "a shocking level of hate."

"It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe," Butker said Friday in his first public comments since the speech, via ESPN. "At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion."

Butker added: "It's a decision I've consciously made and one I do not regret at all."

The NFL released a statement regarding Butker and highlighted that the three-time Super Bowl champion "gave a speech in his personal capacity." The league also said that "his views are not those of the NFL as an organization."

As for the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce addressed his comments. Similar to the NFL's statement, Reid said that Butker is entitled to his opinion, noting "We're from different areas, different religions, different races. We all get along. We all respect each other's opinions. And not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice."

Mahomes said that Butker is a "good person" while Kelce added that he cherishes him as a teammate but he "can't say that I agree with the majority of" his speech.