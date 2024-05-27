Kenny Pickett is entering a new phase in his NFL career. The former first-round pick entered the league as the future franchise cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Steelers under center, but fast forward a few seasons later and he's now serving as the backup to Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

The Eagles traded for Pickett back in mid-March after the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson in free agency. While Pickett doesn't have a clear path toward being a starter in the NFL at the moment, it sounds like he's quite pleased with his current situation. While speaking with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Pickett gave his first impressions of being with the Eagles through the offseason program, highlighting the talent not only in the quarterback room but on the roster overall.

Kenny Pickett PHI • QB • #7 CMP% 62.0 YDs 2070 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

"It's been great," Pickett said. "Obviously, Jalen's an incredibly talented player. He's played in a similar system, and we're kinda all learning this new one together. So the communication back and forth in the quarterback room has been awesome with the quarterbacks coaching us and Kellen [Moore]. I couldn't ask for a better room, better staff to be working with. Obviously, the talent around this team is pretty special, so it's a great group to be in."

The Eagles made it a priority this offseason to lock down their two star receivers, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, while also bolstering the running game by signing Saquon Barkley in free agency. Those figures should help Hurts and the rest of Philly's bounce back after a tumultuous 11-6 campaign in 2023 that saw the team go one-and-done in the postseason.

As for Pickett, he'll now develop behind Hurts as a top-tier backup on this loaded roster and wait for an opportunity to potentially reemerge as a starter down the line.