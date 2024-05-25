Former Cincinnati Bengals first-round center Billy Price announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday, revealing that he had emergency surgery to save his life this offseason. The 29-year-old had a pulmonary embolism that required treatment, which directly led to his decision to hang up the cleats.
Price announced his decision on Instagram:
"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away. On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.
I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions.
To my wife: this career would not have been possible without your continued love and support. The sacrifices you have made over the course of my career do not go unnoticed. I cannot wait to navigate the next chapter in life with you as we continue to grow our family."
The Ohio State product was selected by the Bengals with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After three seasons in Cincinnati, Price was traded to the New York Giants, the team he played out the final year of his rookie contract with. Price spent 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals, making 11 starts, and then 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys on their practice squad. In his six NFL seasons, Price played in 69 total games with 45 starts.