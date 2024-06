The 2024 NFL offseason has come to a quiet pause with NFL teams on break post-minicamp and ahead of training camp. The NFL Draft is now months in the rearview mirror, and before that, the league enjoyed a red-hot start to free agency, which featured countless big names changing teams. All 32 teams began negotiations with pending free agents on March 11, and the official start of the new league year kicked off March 13.

Where did all the top free agents go? Who's still available?

Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2024, compiled from senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best veterans available. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason: