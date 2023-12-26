With Lyle Foster back in the squad, things have looked better for Vincent Kompany and Burnley as of late, but they'll have a tough test coming in a red hot Liverpool side. Unbeaten in their last 11 games, the Reds have been rolling through the league and now sit only one point behind league leaders Arsenal. Already sporting the best goal difference in the league, Liverpool will look to capitalize on a Burnley defense that has allowed the second most goals this season at 36.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Time : 12:30 p.m.

: Tuesday, Dec. 26 | : 12:30 p.m. Location : Turf Moor -- Burnley, England

: Turf Moor -- Burnley, England Odds: Burnley +700; Draw +400; Liverpool -280

Burnley +700; Draw +400; Liverpool -280 TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Storylines

Burnley: Aaron Ramsey and Jack Cork could return to the squad for Kompany but Johann Berg Gudmundsson is in doubt to feature. Lately, the defense has been slightly better allowing only four goals in the last five games but they haven't faced an attack near the quality of Liverpool's during that time.

Liverpool: While Liverpool may have wanted to nab a win hosting Arsenal at Anfield, getting all three points in the games that they need to win is critical. Seeing Aston Villa drop points to Sheffield United and Luton Town defeat Newcastle United will only improve the Reds' focus in the match.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah will drive the Reds to victory as they put three goals past the Burnley defense. Pick: Burnley 0, Liverpool 3