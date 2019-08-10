Burnley vs. Southampton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Burnley (home) vs. Southampton (away)

Current Records: Burnley 0-0-0; Southampton 0-0-0

Last Season Records: Burnley 11-20-7; Southampton 9-17-12;

What to Know

The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Southampton and Burnley will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Turf Moor.

Last year, Southampton struggled during Premiership play, finishing in 16th place out of the 20 teams with 39 points. Burnley also had some troubles, finishing 15th with 40 points.

Southampton and Burnley were perfectly matched last year, playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws; this will be a good test of who has had a more productive off-season. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on this and all the Premier League action.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southampton have won all of the games they've played against Burnley in the last 4 years.