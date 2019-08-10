Burnley vs. Southampton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Burnley vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley (home) vs. Southampton (away)
Current Records: Burnley 0-0-0; Southampton 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Burnley 11-20-7; Southampton 9-17-12;
What to Know
The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Southampton and Burnley will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Turf Moor.
Last year, Southampton struggled during Premiership play, finishing in 16th place out of the 20 teams with 39 points. Burnley also had some troubles, finishing 15th with 40 points.
Southampton and Burnley were perfectly matched last year, playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws; this will be a good test of who has had a more productive off-season. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on this and all the Premier League action.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southampton have won all of the games they've played against Burnley in the last 4 years.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Southampton 1
- Aug 12, 2018 - Southampton 0 vs. Burnley 0
- Feb 24, 2018 - Burnley 1 vs. Southampton 1
- Nov 04, 2017 - Southampton 0 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 14, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Oct 16, 2016 - Southampton 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 15, 2016 - Southampton 3 vs. Burnley 1
-
Liverpool's Alisson injured in opener
The Brazilian star was substituted for former West Ham keeper Adrian in the first half of Friday's...
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The new Premier League season kicked off on Friday
-
MLS team hits post three times
Chalk this one up as a fail
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
How to pick a PL team to root for
Which Premier League club should you root for? We're here to help with that decision
-
Deadline rumors: Dybala to Spurs is off
It's deadline day in England, so stay tuned to all the latest updates and rumors from the world...