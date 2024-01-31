CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League team will cross over with their NFL counterparts in Las Vegas to ring in Super Bowl LVIII, which will mark a celebration of both types of football before the big game.

Host Kate Abdo will be onsite alongside analysts Thierry Henry and Micah Richards, all of whom will contribute to CBS Sports' pregame show, The NFL Today, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 11, which is Super Bowl Sunday.

The trio will also host their own one-hour special, UCL Today: Football Meets Football, which will serve as a preview of the Champions League round of 16. It will air at 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Super Bowl Sunday, two days before the knockout rounds begin in Europe. The special will also be available on demand on the CBS Sports app and Paramount+.

Abdo, Henry and Richards will also be available in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 8 for a meet and greet at Paramount Expedition Vegas at the Mirage, which will also include a showcase for Paramount Global's various entertainment series and films. There will be a Champions League activation that will have a soccer ball-kicking exhibition.

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII, which will air on CBS beginning at 6:30 p.m.