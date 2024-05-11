With the Scottish Premiership title hanging in the balance, this will be quite an Old Firm for Celtic and Rangers. Last facing off in an electric 3-3 draw to kick off April, Celtic has been unbeaten in their matches since while Rangers dropped critical points to Ross County that they may come to regret if they can't overturn this three-point gap. Going into Celtic Park is never an easy atmosphere especially when victory is needed but a loss could essentially end any chance at the title for Rangers. Also trailing by five goals in goal difference, even just a win won't be enough to go top of the league in what has become a two-horse race.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, May 11 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 11 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

: Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network | Paramount+ Odds: Celtic -115; Draw +270; Rangers +270

Storylines

Celtic: There hasn't been much to separate these two teams, but Celtic have been better at avoiding defeats due to being a slightly better team at putting the ball in the back of the net. With only three losses this season, it would be a very different story if a few more of their draws weren't turned into points in such a slim title race, but that's part of the benefit of being coached by Brendan Rogers who knows his way around the league after already winning domestic trebles and securing an invincible season with the club. It would be quite fitting if they were able to defeat their rivals to all but secure a title.

Rangers: After failing to win at home despite coming back to tie Celtic, this is a big moment for Rangers. They've done all that they can to keep pace with their rivals but the only way to win the league is by actually defeating them. It's something that can be done as Celtic have been vulnerable against top attacks but Rangers need to show that they can defend when another team is at their best as well.

Prediction

In what will be another wild affair, the points will be shared as despite Rangers scoring first in the match, Celtic will still be able to pull out a point and keep their rivals at arms length. Pick: Celtic 2, Rangers 2