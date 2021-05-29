Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League on Saturday by beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto as Kai Havertz scored the winner. The Blues were worthy victors while City did next to nothing to deserve anything positive from the match as manager Pep Guardiola overthought his starting XI and payed dearly.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Manchester City
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Ederson
|90
Felt confident he would stop Havertz when he came out, but he just wasn't sharp enough. Other than that, he faced very little, but part of it was because of how poor Timo Werner was. He'll never forget missing that slide on Havertz though.
4
(DEF) Kyle Walker
|90
His hustle was fantastic, his energy was there, and he was largely serviceable for his side. Did great to get forward and try and contribute in attack, but he had nothing to work with.
5
(DEF) John Stones
|90
Very shaky and sloppy early on, giving up way too many looks. Was nowhere to be found on Kai Havertz's goal. Had a couple decent stops in the air, but he was a big let down.
3
(DEF) Ruben Dias
|90
Stuck on Timo Werner very well and was light-years ahead of Stones, as usual. But, like Stones, he could have been positioned better on the goal. Just wasn't where he needed to be when it mattered most, keeping Havertz on.
4
(DEF) Zinchenko
|90
Shifted into the middle and was so poor in his passing. Both timed them poorly and lacked accuracy. He was also liable in defense for Havertz's goal and just got beat by a player with better skill.
4
(MID) Bernardo Silva
|64
Really wasn't involved in attack, but he was a surprising contributor defensively in the middle early on. Was taken off in second as better attacking options were needed.
4
(MID) Ilkay Gundogan
|90
Decent in his passing but never generated anything going forward. Was surprised he stayed on after his yellow card. Just a frustrating night where he couldn't get space in attack.
5
(MID) Kevin de Bruyne
|60
Played a lovely ball to Foden that almost led to the opener, but he failed to really take over in this game, getting knocked out of it on the hour mark with a head injury.
5
(FWD) Rihad Mahrez
|90
Rather quiet. Had one good chance in the final moments that almost kissed the crossbar. A night to forget for the Algerian talent.
4
(FWD) Raheem Sterling
|77
First touch was poor, but his hustle was fantastic, tracking back to defend. Decision making was just well below average as he could barely connect on a pass. Nobody thought he would start, and he shouldn't have.
2
(FWD) Phil Foden
|90
Shifted to striker after 25 minutes and had a great early chance that was sniffed out. Looked like the biggest threat in attack for a team that didn't look threatening. A bright spot on what was a dark night.
6
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Gabriel Jesus
|De Bruyne (60')
Came on and took too many touches at times, never really becoming a factor.
4
Fernandinho
|Silva (64')
Needed to start. Him coming on really didn't make any sense, but he showed heart as always.
5
Sergio Aguero
|Sterling (77')
His final match with City ends in heartbreak. Tried to chip the goalkeeper but was never going to.
4
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Pep Guardiola
|3
Overthought it. The mind games backfired. Playing Sterling from the start did not provide anything positive. He needed a central defensive midfielder badly, and he screwed himself over with an arrogant starting XI. A coach considered the world's best by many, he was far from it in this one.
1
Chelsea ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Edouard Mendy
|90
It said everything about how well those ahead of him did that all Mendy had to do was make a regulation save from Raheem Sterling early on and smartly claim an attempted cross by Sergio Aguero. He could never have imagined he would enjoy such a quiet night in the office on the biggest day of his career.
6
(DEF) Cesar Azpilicueta
|90
This will become a bit of a running theme around Chelsea defenders but Azpilicueta defended quite superbly and made a brilliant diving block on Riyad Mahrez's cross from the right, which seemed destined to be turned in by a City forward. The club captain set the tone for the evening, fighting through everything including a knee injury to push his team towards victory.
8
(DEF) Thiago Silva
|38
His second final in as many years reached a heartbreaking conclusion when he was unable to shake off a groin injury. Before his early exit Silva had defended dutifully, mopping up and winning all his aerial battles.
6
(DEF) Antonio Rudiger
|90
In a night of superb defensive interventions there were few more vital than Rudiger's block on Phil Foden around the half hour mark. He imposed himself on City's cast of forwards, not afraid to chase them if need be but utterly authoritative in his own penalty area.
8
(MID) Reece James
|90
A phenomenal defensive display from James, his five tackles after 75 minutes by far and away the leading tally on the pitch. He won his duels, made his interceptions and got stuck in. There were few better on the pitch than the 21-year-old.
8
(MID) N'Golo Kante
|90
A game where Kante's qualities came to the fore, that heady mix of energy and an understanding of the game that meant he was always in place to receive a pass or block an attacking lane for City. One of the great midfielders of his generation, this will go down as one of his crowning performances.
9
(MID) Jorginho
|90
So many of the occasions where Chelsea managed to play through City's high press it was because the ball went through Jorginho. He rarely gave the ball away and kept possession moving, loath to risk conceding possession even if it meant more expansive play from the Blues.
7
(MID) Ben Chilwell
|90
An outstanding piece of recovery defending denied City a certain goal in the 10th minute, the start of an excellent display from the England international. His combination play with Mason Mount gave Kyle Walker a host of challenges.
7
(FWD) Mason Mount
|79
Who would have doubted for a moment that Chelsea's wonderful young playmaker would be anything less than outstanding on the greatest of all stages? In the first half Manchester City created two chances. Mount created three, the pick of them a sublime through ball from which Havertz opened the scoring. As the pressure grew on the Chelsea goal he was filling gaps, chasing defenders and doing all he could to keep the lead alive.
8
(FWD) Kai Havertz
|90
⚽42' If there was a small degree of luck on the deflection off Ederson's hand for the opener Havertz had earned it with a smart run and the composure to try to dink the ball away from the City goalkeeper. In the first half in particular the German was very good indeed, energetic without the ball and showing real signs of creativity in the build-up.
8
(FWD) Timo Werner
|66'
A cocktail of Werner-ness, misses that must have had Thomas Tuchel clawing his hair out on the touchline and the sort of quality that got Chelsea into those positions in the first place. He should have done far more when teed up by Mount early on but his shrewd run gave Havertz space to charge into.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Andreas Christensen
|Silva, 38'
He did everything that was needed of the anchor in a three man defense. If the ball came his way he gave it a boot to safety and he made a crucial late block on Foden.
8
Christian Pulisic
|Werner, 66'
The first American man to appear in a Champions League final, he nearly crowned that historical moment in magnificent fashion with a clipped finish that beat Ederson but drifted wide of the post. His direct running in behind offered a real test as City looked to push bodies forward.
6
Mateo Kovacic
|Mount, 79'
Largely just filled spaces for the final 11 minutes but he did so quite effectively.
5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Thomas Tuchel
|3
This was a game from the Tuchel at Chelsea play book. His team did not finish all that well but they defended quite magnificently, showing the same intensity he brought to the touchline in their attempts to preserve the lead.
8