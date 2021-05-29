Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Edouard Mendy 90 It said everything about how well those ahead of him did that all Mendy had to do was make a regulation save from Raheem Sterling early on and smartly claim an attempted cross by Sergio Aguero. He could never have imagined he would enjoy such a quiet night in the office on the biggest day of his career. 6

(DEF) Cesar Azpilicueta 90 This will become a bit of a running theme around Chelsea defenders but Azpilicueta defended quite superbly and made a brilliant diving block on Riyad Mahrez's cross from the right, which seemed destined to be turned in by a City forward. The club captain set the tone for the evening, fighting through everything including a knee injury to push his team towards victory. 8

(DEF) Thiago Silva 38 His second final in as many years reached a heartbreaking conclusion when he was unable to shake off a groin injury. Before his early exit Silva had defended dutifully, mopping up and winning all his aerial battles. 6

(DEF) Antonio Rudiger 90 In a night of superb defensive interventions there were few more vital than Rudiger's block on Phil Foden around the half hour mark. He imposed himself on City's cast of forwards, not afraid to chase them if need be but utterly authoritative in his own penalty area. 8

(MID) Reece James 90 A phenomenal defensive display from James, his five tackles after 75 minutes by far and away the leading tally on the pitch. He won his duels, made his interceptions and got stuck in. There were few better on the pitch than the 21-year-old. 8

(MID) N'Golo Kante 90 A game where Kante's qualities came to the fore, that heady mix of energy and an understanding of the game that meant he was always in place to receive a pass or block an attacking lane for City. One of the great midfielders of his generation, this will go down as one of his crowning performances. 9

(MID) Jorginho 90 So many of the occasions where Chelsea managed to play through City's high press it was because the ball went through Jorginho. He rarely gave the ball away and kept possession moving, loath to risk conceding possession even if it meant more expansive play from the Blues. 7

(MID) Ben Chilwell 90 An outstanding piece of recovery defending denied City a certain goal in the 10th minute, the start of an excellent display from the England international. His combination play with Mason Mount gave Kyle Walker a host of challenges. 7

(FWD) Mason Mount 79 Who would have doubted for a moment that Chelsea's wonderful young playmaker would be anything less than outstanding on the greatest of all stages? In the first half Manchester City created two chances. Mount created three, the pick of them a sublime through ball from which Havertz opened the scoring. As the pressure grew on the Chelsea goal he was filling gaps, chasing defenders and doing all he could to keep the lead alive. 8

(FWD) Kai Havertz 90 ⚽42' If there was a small degree of luck on the deflection off Ederson's hand for the opener Havertz had earned it with a smart run and the composure to try to dink the ball away from the City goalkeeper. In the first half in particular the German was very good indeed, energetic without the ball and showing real signs of creativity in the build-up. 8

(FWD) Timo Werner 66' A cocktail of Werner-ness, misses that must have had Thomas Tuchel clawing his hair out on the touchline and the sort of quality that got Chelsea into those positions in the first place. He should have done far more when teed up by Mount early on but his shrewd run gave Havertz space to charge into. 5

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Andreas Christensen Silva, 38' He did everything that was needed of the anchor in a three man defense. If the ball came his way he gave it a boot to safety and he made a crucial late block on Foden. 8

Christian Pulisic Werner, 66' The first American man to appear in a Champions League final, he nearly crowned that historical moment in magnificent fashion with a clipped finish that beat Ederson but drifted wide of the post. His direct running in behind offered a real test as City looked to push bodies forward. 6

Mateo Kovacic Mount, 79' Largely just filled spaces for the final 11 minutes but he did so quite effectively. 5

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating