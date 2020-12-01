The fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage kicked off on Tuesday, and there were plenty of must-see highlights from the slate of eight games. So far, the matches have set up scenarios that should result in an exciting final week of the group stage, and we're only halfway through this week.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around program on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the Wednesday broadcast, Cantor was joined by former Uruguayan footballer Gus Poyet. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from Tuesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. "The Golazo Show" put together a countdown collection of the top three golazos of the day.

Here are the top three goals from Tuesday:

3. Mergim Berisha, RB Salzburg

A beautifully controlled one-touch pass from the middle of the field found a streaking Berisha down the left flank, who was able to get into the left side of the box and launch his shot past the keeper towards the near post. The Austrian club defeated their opponents, 3-1.

2. Mady Camara, Olympiacos

A pass out from the box found Camara hovering just north of the penalty area. He took one touch to his left to avoid nearby defenders, cocked back his left leg and blasted his shot into the top corner of the net. While his side went down against Marseille, and were officially eliminated from Champions League contention, he was at least able to score this jaw-dropper, his first goal of the season.

1. Alexander Scholz, Midtjylland

The Danish club surprised their Italian opponents with an early 1-0 lead that was scored in emphatic fashion. Scholz took the ball his teammate chested down toward him and blasted his shot into the top corner of the net that had just enough pace to avoid the keeper altogether, but enough finesse to eek under the cross bar.