Kylian Mbappe might be basking in the glow created by his move to Real Madrid being confirmed by the Spanish giants this past Monday but he admitted in a Tuesday press conference as France captain that he very nearly did not play this past season with Paris Saint-Germain. Sporting advisor Luis Campos and head coach Luis Enrique were credited by the 25-year-old as having played a key role in him not being permanently exiled after opting against the final year of his contract at Parc des Princes which led to him being frozen out during preseason.

"I was made to understand by them that I would not play for PSG again -- they told me to my face and in a brutal way," Mbappe said of the French champions' stance after his decision to not renew his deal. "Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me and I would not have set foot on the field again without them. Just being able to play was a great source of pride. Clearly, I would not be satisfied if next year was like this last one, though."

Now that his move to Real is official, Mbappe can concentrate on UEFA Euro 2024 with Les Bleus without worry over his future and also clarity regarding the Olympic Games in Paris this summer after Thierry Henry's provisional roster was named without Los Blancos' new signing. Mbappe insists that it would be unfair to think that his entire final PSG campaign was miserable though which he felt would have insulted the likes of Campos and Luis Enrique who defended him.

"I was not unhappy with PSG and it would be shameful in the face of those who defended me to say so -- I was always happy," added Mbappe in Tuesday's press conference. "Things made me unhappy, but a player like me cannot show that as I am a leader. I had to try to be as positive as possible and the players and club staff supported me in that. It would be out of order to say that I was unhappy but there were things and people that made me unhappy."

Mbappe reiterated his delight at finally sealing a move to Real after years of being linked with the Spanish and European champions but also admitted that he cannot savor it for too long as France need him focused for this summer's Euros in Germany.

"This is a dream come true and it is very emotional," he said. "I am very happy, liberated, relieved and proud. I am very excited to go to such a big club -- the best in the world. Thank you to the people who have sent me messages and to those who played a part in this. It is a great day for me, but we must return to other more rational things. I have responsibilities as France national team captain."

Mbappe also hinted that his on-off game time with PSG towards the end of the season once it became clear that he was leaving has impacted his fitness and will require work to get back to his best levels before the Euro.

"It is a big relief and I am very happy -- I think you can see that on my face," he added. "I played less at the end of the season and everyone knows why that was. You must adapt when you are a high-level player and that is not an excuse ahead of this Euro. I am trying to get back to my best possible form to help France triumph. A happy man is more likely to perform well than an unhappy man -- there is no excuse for past performances, though, and that will not win games."

Mbappe and France are in Group D with Poland, the Netherlands and Austria with the Austrians first up in Dusseldorf and the Polish last in Dortmund either side of the Dutch in Leipzig later this month.