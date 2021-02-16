gerard-pique-barcelona.jpg
Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.

Unfortunately, the concentrated nature of the seasons across Europe mean that many of these matches will be missing talented individuals with the dual absences of Neymar and Angel Di Maria at Camp Nou two examples.

Barca are also missing the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Remontada hero Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo, but there will still be plenty of talent on display in Catalonia this midweek.

Want more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more. 

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
Barcelona

Gerard Pique

DEF

Knee

Available for Feb. 15 vs. PSG

Barcelona

Ronald Araujo

DEF

Ankle

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG  

Barcelona  

Sergi Roberto

MID

Thigh

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG

Barcelona  

Martin Braithwaite

FWD

Hamstring

Available for Feb. 15 vs. PSG

Barcelona  

Philippe Coutinho

FWD

Knee

Expected to be out until at least early April

Barcelona  

Ansu Fati

FWD

Knee

Expected to be out until at least early March

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
PSG

Colin Dagba  

DEF

Thigh

 Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

PSG

Marco Verratti

MID

Hip

Available for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

PSGRafinhaMIDLower legQuestionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona  
PSGNeymarFWDThighExpected to be out until at least early March  
PSGAngel Di MariaFWDThighOut for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and PSG? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the UEFA Champions League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

RB Leipzig

Benjamin Henrichs

DEF

Knee

Available for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool

RB Leipzig

Konrad Laimer

MID

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool  

RB Leipzig

Emil Forsberg

FWD

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool  

RB LeipzigDominik SzoboszlaiFWDAdductorExpected to be out until at least mid-to-late February  
TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

DEF

Knee

Out for the season

LiverpoolJoel MatipDEFAnkleOut for the season

Liverpool

Joe Gomez

DEF

Knee

Out indefinitely

Liverpool

Ben Davies

DEF

Undisclosed

Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig

Liverpool

Fabinho

MID

Muscular

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

James Milner

MID

Hamstring

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

Naby Keita

MID

Hamstring

Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig

Liverpool

Diogo Jota

FWD

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

Divock Origi

FWD

Hamstring

Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the UEFA Champions League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!