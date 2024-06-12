getty-donovan-clingan-zach-edey.jpg
The NBA Draft -- (hurry up!) -- is officially just two weeks away from today, so what better way to help commemorate and drain the clock until the big day than to dive deep on a mock draft? No, no, scratch that: the mock draft.

Both rounds. All 58 picks.  

Every year, I wait until the time is right to lay out every pick for both rounds, and we now have the Combine, lottery and most of the pre-draft process in our rearview. There will almost assuredly be changes to the landscape in the coming two weeks, but now is as good a time as any to lay out how the draft might unfold in an unpredictable year.

Our latest NBA mock draft is below.

Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Zaccharie Risacher SF
France • 6'9" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
10.1
RPG
3.8
APG
0.9
3P%
35.2%
No one knows which direction Atlanta will go here -- not even Atlanta -- but Risacher seems like the most appealing of the options at this stage given his 6-foot-9 frame, developing shot and strong finish to his season. Alex Sarr should be in the mix here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Alex Sarr C
France • 7'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
9.7
RPG
4.4
BPG
1.3
The draft cycle has thus far featured a "top two" of Sarr and Risacher in some order. Here, the Wizards get the one still remaining in Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center who has immense defensive potential with room to grow into a switch-everything anchor on that end.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Reed Sheppard SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
12.5
RPG
4.1
APG
4.5
3P%
52.1%
Houston grabs the most lethal 3-point shooter in the draft. Sheppard rated in the 100th percentile (!) in jump shots as a true freshman at Kentucky and was aces as a catch-and-shoot weapon to boot. He adds playmaking on both ends as a passer and defender.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Stephon Castle PG
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
11.1
RPG
4.7
APG
2.9
3P%
26.7%
Spurs need backcourt help, and they get it here with a potential star in Stephon Castle. He's a defensive stalwart at the point of attack and a selfless do-it-all guard who can create when necessary.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Ron Holland SF
G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
19.5
RPG
6.7
APG
3.1
3P%
24.0%
Detroit whiffed on securing the No. 1 pick -- again -- but take a big swing at No. 5 with former No. 1 recruit Ron Holland. He's a highlight machine with a big frame, and he showed improvement with G League Ignite as a passer and scorer last season.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Matas Buzelis SF
G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
11.9
RPG
3.0
APG
1.6
3P%
41.5%
Charlotte hit big with Brandon Miller last draft and goes back into the wing well for another do-it-all prospect in Buzelis to add to its roster. Buzelis has a huge frame and potential to grow into a versatile combo forward who can dribble, pass and shoot.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Donovan Clingan C
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
11.1
RPG
4.7
APG
2.9
3P%
26.7%
This feels like the floor for Clingan. He drew significant interest during the pre-draft process after anchoring UConn's 37-4 team en route to a second consecutive national title. He was second in college basketball in block rate and a defensive monster on the back end.
  From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Rob Dillingham PG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
15.2
RPG
2.9
APG
3.9
3P%
44.4%
San Antonio balances out its backcourt after adding an elite defender (Castle) at No. 4 with an elite offensive maestro in Dillingham. He flashed star potential at Kentucky and his playmaking and scoring could complement Victor Wembanyama and Castle nicely.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Dalton Knecht SG
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
21.7
RPG
4.9
APG
1.8
3P%
39.7%
Memphis has never been scared off from taking older prospects who produce -- and Knecht fits both categories. He spent five years in college but developed into an eventual All-American in his final season with Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Isaiah Collier PG
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
16.3
RPG
2.9
APG
4.3
3P%
33.8%
Utah has talent but its backcourt could stand to inject some young juice around Keyonte George, who flashed last season. Collier could serve as a lead guard in that pairing with his downhill style of attacking; getting to the rim is something this team lacks.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Nikola Topic PG
Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
18.4
RPG
3.6
APG
7.1
Topic enters the last few weeks of the draft process as a wild card after being diagnosed earlier this month with a partially torn left ACL. He's the best passer in this draft and was a top-five talent prior to the injury, though, so a smart team might be wise to take the discount and think longer term.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Kyle Filipowski C
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.4
RPG
8.3
APG
2.8
3P%
34.8%
Chet Holmgren is the starting center of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Period. But the Thunder lack size, which was exposed in the playoffs. Filipowski gives them a different look at the center spot and provides much-needed depth at a thin position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Tidjane Salaun SF
France • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
11.9
RPG
3.0
APG
1.6
3P%
41.5%
San Antonio is a popular potential landing spot for Salaun given his ties to Wemby, but Sacramento scoops him here after a further-than-expected fall. There's a lot to like long-term with Salaun. The Kings may not be able to plug him in immediately, but he could pay off big down the line by helping the team stay out of the lottery.
  From Golden State Warriors
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Cody Williams SG
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
11.9
RPG
3
APG
1.6
3P%
41.5%
Williams is a bit of a mystery box prospect, but the ascension of his older brother, Jalen Williams, into an All-Star producer should have NBA teams digging deep. He has ideal size, shoots it well and fits the mold of a power wing with multi-positional versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
14.3
RPG
5
APG
1.9
3P%
41.4%
Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must. Being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and he's a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
19.7
RPG
8.7
APG
3.6
3P%
37.7%
Few have had a better pre-draft process than Carter, who broke a Combine record in the 3/4-court sprint and tied for the best max standing vertical leap at 42 inches. He's coming off a Big East Player of the Year season for Providence and has improved as a shooter. That could make him a ready-made 3-and-D weapon with playmaking to boot.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Lakers
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
15.3
RPG
4.9
APG
7.7
3P%
38.8%
Smooth lefty who might be the most skilled college facilitator in this draft class. Kolek plays an unselfish style and is coming off a career year in which he led the sport in assists per game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Ja'Kobe Walter SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
23
RPG
4
APG
2.3
3P%
36.2%
Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor. He has the array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting to make for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery.
  From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Zach Edey C
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
25.2
RPG
12.2
APG
2
BPG
2.2
A Toronto-born superstar, Edey heads back home to play for the Raptors after back-to-back National Player of the Year campaigns at Purdue -- the first to do so since Ralph Sampson. He's 7-foot-4 and a bit of a throwback stylistically, but his production and size should get him looks in this range of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Johnny Furphy SG
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
9
RPG
4.9
APG
1
3P%
35.2%
You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production. However, he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce. Could be a nice developmental piece for the Cavs, who don't quite have a player stylistically who plays like him.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Carlton Carrington PG
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
13.8
RPG
5.2
APG
4.1
3P%
32.2%
Carrington began the season ranked just inside the top 100 of his own recruiting class but heads to the draft as a possible top-30 selection after a big year at Pitt. He led the team in assists and finished second in scoring and minutes played.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
DaRon Holmes II PF
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Phoenix
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
20.4
RPG
8.5
APG
2.6
3P%
38.6%
Holmes might be the leading "Hiding in Plain Sight" candidate of the cycle. He dominated at Dayton inside and out; he has ridiculous range as both a defender and offensive weapon. His experience and ready-made game should make an immediate impact in Phoenix.
  From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kyshawn George SG
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
7.6
RPG
3
APG
2.2
3P%
40.8%
The counting stats don't pop off the page, but NBA teams are quite interested in George, who shot 40.8% from 3 and rated in the 92nd percentile in catch-and-shoot opportunities as a freshman at Miami. He shoots it well and has a background as a point guard, which brings a unique perspective for a 6-foot-7 wing.
  From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
8.1
RPG
6.9
APG
0.8
3P%
20%
If Tom Thibodeau was allowed to create a player in a lab, that player would look a whole lot like Ryan Dunn. I talked to Dunn at the NBA Combine, where he gushed about his love for playing defense and doing the grimy work to earn minutes. This guy is ready to play 48 minutes every night with no load-management breathers.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kel'el Ware C
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
15.9
RPG
9.9
APG
1.5
3P%
42.5%
New York may look to add at the center position here with Isaiah Hartenstein headed to free agency. Ware has a nice pedigree as a former five-star who broke out at Indiana last season, averaging 15.9 points, 1.9 blocks and shooting 42.5% from 3.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Justin Edwards SF
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
8.8
RPG
3.4
APG
0.9
3P%
36.5%
Washington could stand to take some big swings given its situation -- in the doldrums of the NBA standings for years -- and Edwards presents as one of the biggest available on the board. He's a 6-foot-7 wing who was active and aggressive at the combine after an up-and-down year at Kentucky with theoretical upside as a future starter.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Yves Missi C
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
10.7
RPG
5.6
APG
0.4
A raw prospect with tremendous upside, Missi brings size, skill and shot-blocking ability. He's a developmental-type prospect, which may not be appealing for a team flush with talent at center and competing right now; however, the flashes of "wow" he put together might be worth taking a gamble on in this range.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Dillon Jones SF
Weber State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
20.8
RPG
9.8
APG
5.2
3P%
32.4%
The modus operandi of Denver's front office over the years -- drafting the likes of Jalen Pickett and Nikola Jokic -- has been to lean into unconventional prospects. That's Jones. He was the best player in the Big Sky last season and produced like an All-American in four years at Weber State as a passer, defender and all-around Swiss Army Knife.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Bobi Klintman SF
Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
9.7
RPG
4.8
APG
0.7
3P%
36%
Klintman has a great frame and a shot that looks like it will project. At 6-foot-9 with his movement skills, there's a lot to like about his long-term potential as a do-it-all wing.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Baylor Scheierman SG
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
18.5
RPG
9
APG
3.9
3P%
38.1%
Scheierman was one of the big winners of combine week after standing out in the scrimmages. He's an older prospect but could produce instant value for a contenting Celtics team that has shown it values size and shooting.

  From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 31
player headshot
Cam Christie SG
Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
12th
PPG
11.3
RPG
3.6
APG
2.2
3P%
39.1%
Christie was a surprise one-and-done after a brilliant freshman season at Minnesota. Another year in college might've done him well, but he also might play his way into top-20 consideration this time next year. Perhaps it's a discount for an investment at No. 31.
  From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 32
player headshot
Tristan da Silva SF
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
16
RPG
5.1
APG
2.4
3P%
39.5%
Averaging 18.0 points and shooting 56.3% from 3-point range did well for da Silva's draft stock. He's an older prospect whose game is ready for the NBA.
  From Portland Trail Blazers
Round 2 - Pick 33
player headshot
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
19.6
RPG
6.8
APG
3.5
3P%
36%
Tyson was a breakout star in college hoops last season for Cal, averaging 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He's a strong rebounder for his position and a versatile offensive weapon who could add spacing around Giannis in Milwaukee.
  From Charlotte Hornets
Round 2 - Pick 34
player headshot
Terrence Shannon Jr. SG
Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
23
RPG
4
APG
2.3
3P%
36.2%
Shannon finished second among all Big Ten players in points per game behind only Zach Edey last season, showing off his well-rounded offensive skill set as a slasher, scorer and outside shooter.
Round 2 - Pick 35
player headshot
Harrison Ingram SF
North Carolina • Jr • 6'6" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
15th
PPG
12.2
RPG
8.8
APG
2.2
3P%
38.5%
After transferring from Stanford to UNC, Ingram embraced in a new role and flourished as a glue guy who added size, toughness, rebounding and shooting. He made a career-best 38.5% from 3 largely off catch-and-shoot.
  From Toronto Raptors
Round 2 - Pick 36
player headshot
Pacome Dadiet SF
France • 6'8" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
6.4
APG
0.3
RPG
1.6
Dadiet grew up playing point guard before booming up to 6-foot-9 and slotting into more of a wing role. He's versatile on and off the ball with his unique background.
  From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 37
player headshot
Kevin McCullar Jr. SG
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
18.3
RPG
6
APG
4.1
3P%
33.3%
McCullar was on track to be a First Team All-American before nagging injuries ultimately derailed his final season with Kansas. He's a tenacious defender and an elite rebounder for his position with tons of college experience.
  From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 38
player headshot
Jonathan Mogbo PF
San Francisco • Jr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
14.2
RPG
10.2
APG
3.6
With a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach, Mogbo's blend of ball-handling and passing at his size caught the eyes of onlookers at the Combine. That's helped him climb into early second-round territory.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 39
player headshot
Tyler Smith PF
G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
13.4
RPG
5.0
BPG
1.0
Smith is a stretch big who quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and flashed enough to get first-round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.
  From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 40
player headshot
Jamal Shead PG
Houston • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
12.9
RPG
3.7
APG
6.3
3P%
30.9%
Unanimous vote-getter on the First Team All-Plays The Right Way. Shead's a demon on defense who can dazzle with his speed and passing. Dynamic scorer.
  From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 41
player headshot
PJ Hall PF
Clemson • Sr • 6'8" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
18.3
RPG
6.4
APG
1.4
3P%
31.5%
The on-court/off-court metrics for Clemson with and without PJ Hall last season are staggering. The big man has a skilled game on the interior and is coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.3 points per game.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 42
player headshot
AJ Johnson PG
NBL Australia • 6'4" / 167 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
11th
PPG
2.9
APG
0.7
RPG
1.3
Johnson spent the last year playing in the NBL's Next Stars program and flashed some pop at the Combine. At 6-foot-6, he has a smooth inside-out game with effortless athleticism.
Round 2 - Pick 43
player headshot
Bronny James SG
USC • Fr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
14th
PPG
4.8
RPG
2.8
APG
2.1
3P%
26.7%
Bronny gets to take his talents to South Beach, where his pops once won two titles. He underwhelmed as a true freshman at USC but his pre-draft process won some people over with his shooting and athleticism.
  From Golden State Warriors
Round 2 - Pick 44
player headshot
Keshad Johnson SF
Arizona • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
16th
PPG
11.5
RPG
5.9
APG
1.8
3P%
38.7%
One of the most explosive forwards in the class. He's an older prospect who spent five years in college, but he consistently got better each year, culminating with a career final season with Arizona.
Round 2 - Pick 45
player headshot
Juan Nunez PG
Spain • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
16th
PPG
10.7
RPG
2.7
APG
5.1
3P%
32.4%
Nunez has a high-level feel for the game as a passer and overall facilitator. He needs to improve his shot and become more sound on defense but could make for a potential backup lead guard down the road.
  From Indiana Pacers
Round 2 - Pick 46
player headshot
Adem Bona C
UCLA • Soph • 6'9" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Clippers
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
12.4
RPG
5.9
APG
1.2
It's hard to find role players this late in the draft but Bona and his always-hot motor might be one. He's a gifted vertical athlete who brings energy and anticipation to the defensive side, where he thrives as a shot blocker.
Round 2 - Pick 47
player headshot
Nikola Djurisic SF
Serbia • 6'07" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
11th
PPG
14.4
RPG
2.7
APG
3.4
3P%
33.0%
In an interview with HoopsHype this week, Djurisic described himself like this: "I would say I'm like a less athletic, like taller, Anthony Edwards. Not like the dunking and all that stuff, but like three-level scorer ..." That's either the best description a player has made of themself or the funniest. Either way, it seems like theft getting a taller Anthony Edwards at 47 for Orlando.
  From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - Pick 48
player headshot
Jalen Bridges SF
Baylor • Sr • 6'7" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
19th
PPG
12.2
RPG
5.7
APG
1.4
3P%
41.2%
Bridges made significant strides last season as a 3-point shooter at Baylor, burnishing his reputation as a 3-and-D prospect. He rated 85th percentile on catch-and-shoots and was 91st percentile on 3s, per Synergy data.
  From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 49
player headshot
Oso Ighodaro SF
Marquette • Sr • 6'10" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
12th
PPG
13.4
RPG
6.9
APG
2.9
A springy, smart forward, Ighodaro blocked shots, finished lobs and showed great finishing touch around the basket for a high-octane Marquette team. If he can unlock his shot to extend beyond the painted area, there's real potential here.
  From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - Pick 50
player headshot
Izan Almansa PF
G League Ignite • 6'10" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
4th
Almansa jumped from Overtime Elite to G League Ignite, where he produced at a high level. He's a low center of gravity prospect who wins with angles and smarts. He is active on the glass.
  From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - Pick 51
player headshot
Ajay Mitchell SG
Santa Barbara • Jr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
20
RPG
4
APG
4
3P%
39.3%
Smart teams in search of guard depth should be eyeing Mitchell in this range. He's a small-school star who thrived at UC Santa Barbara and plays a physical, downhill style.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 52
player headshot
Melvin Ajinça SF
France • 6'8" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Golden St.
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
13th
PPG
9.3
RPG
3.3
3P%
30.9%
The shooting improvement has made Ajinca into a potentially consistent 3-point scoring threat to add to his defensive potential. He projects as a potential 3-and-D role player.
  From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 53
player headshot
Antonio Reeves SG
Kentucky • Sr • 6'5" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
16th
PPG
20.2
RPG
4.2
APG
1.6
3P%
44.7%
The most productive player at Kentucky last season was not any of its touted freshman. Reeves, a fifth year senior, led the team in scoring and shot 44.7% from 3. His teammates rave about his work ethic and first-in-the-gym, last-to-leave ethos.
  From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 54
player headshot
Isaac Jones PF
Washington State • Sr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
15.3
RPG
7.6
APG
1.5
A five-year college player who began at a community college, Jones dominated in the Big Sky at Idaho, and then in the Pac-12 at Washington, before entering the draft. He has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and is a good defender, but he needs to polish to his offense to be a consistent contributor.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2 - Pick 55
player headshot
Tristen Newton PG
Connecticut • Sr • 6'4" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Lakers
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
15.1
RPG
6.6
APG
6.2
3P%
32.1%
A key piece of UConn's back-to-back titles, Newton presents length, playmaking and defense at point guard. His smarts and experience make him a candidate to be a nice value for a depth spot.
  From Minnesota Timberwolves
Round 2 - Pick 56
player headshot
Cam Spencer SG
Connecticut • Sr • 6'4" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
12th
PPG
14.3
RPG
4.9
APG
3.6
3P%
44%
One of the best shooters in the draft. Spencer rated in the 96th percentile on jumpers last season and showed great touch around the basket.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 2 - Pick 57
player headshot
KJ Simpson PG
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
12th
PPG
19.7
RPG
5.8
APG
4.9
3P%
43.4%
Simpson thrived at the Combine in the scrimmage format with his quick burst and ability to blow by defenders. He could be a microwave off-the-bench scorer in the NBA.
  From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 58
player headshot
Jaylen Wells F
Washington State • Jr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
PPG
12.6
RPG
4.6
APG
1.2
3P%
41.7%
Wells has been a consistent riser during the pre-draft process but piqued the most interest after producing at a high level after as a transfer to Washington State from Sonoma State. Big frame, great shooter who has length on defense.