The NBA Draft -- (hurry up!) -- is officially just two weeks away from today, so what better way to help commemorate and drain the clock until the big day than to dive deep on a mock draft? No, no, scratch that: the mock draft.
Both rounds. All 58 picks.
Every year, I wait until the time is right to lay out every pick for both rounds, and we now have the Combine, lottery and most of the pre-draft process in our rearview. There will almost assuredly be changes to the landscape in the coming two weeks, but now is as good a time as any to lay out how the draft might unfold in an unpredictable year.
Our latest NBA mock draft is below.
Round 1 - Pick 1
No one knows which direction Atlanta will go here -- not even Atlanta -- but Risacher seems like the most appealing of the options at this stage given his 6-foot-9 frame, developing shot and strong finish to his season. Alex Sarr should be in the mix here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 2
The draft cycle has thus far featured a "top two" of Sarr and Risacher in some order. Here, the Wizards get the one still remaining in Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center who has immense defensive potential with room to grow into a switch-everything anchor on that end.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Houston grabs the most lethal 3-point shooter in the draft. Sheppard rated in the 100th percentile (!) in jump shots as a true freshman at Kentucky and was aces as a catch-and-shoot weapon to boot. He adds playmaking on both ends as a passer and defender.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Spurs need backcourt help, and they get it here with a potential star in Stephon Castle. He's a defensive stalwart at the point of attack and a selfless do-it-all guard who can create when necessary.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Detroit whiffed on securing the No. 1 pick -- again -- but take a big swing at No. 5 with former No. 1 recruit Ron Holland. He's a highlight machine with a big frame, and he showed improvement with G League Ignite as a passer and scorer last season.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Charlotte hit big with Brandon Miller last draft and goes back into the wing well for another do-it-all prospect in Buzelis to add to its roster. Buzelis has a huge frame and potential to grow into a versatile combo forward who can dribble, pass and shoot.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
This feels like the floor for Clingan. He drew significant interest during the pre-draft process after anchoring UConn's 37-4 team en route to a second consecutive national title. He was second in college basketball in block rate and a defensive monster on the back end.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
San Antonio balances out its backcourt after adding an elite defender (Castle) at No. 4 with an elite offensive maestro in Dillingham. He flashed star potential at Kentucky and his playmaking and scoring could complement Victor Wembanyama and Castle nicely.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Memphis has never been scared off from taking older prospects who produce -- and Knecht fits both categories. He spent five years in college but developed into an eventual All-American in his final season with Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 10
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Utah has talent but its backcourt could stand to inject some young juice around Keyonte George, who flashed last season. Collier could serve as a lead guard in that pairing with his downhill style of attacking; getting to the rim is something this team lacks.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Topic enters the last few weeks of the draft process as a wild card after being diagnosed earlier this month with a partially torn left ACL. He's the best passer in this draft and was a top-five talent prior to the injury, though, so a smart team might be wise to take the discount and think longer term.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Chet Holmgren is the starting center of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Period. But the Thunder lack size, which was exposed in the playoffs. Filipowski gives them a different look at the center spot and provides much-needed depth at a thin position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
San Antonio is a popular potential landing spot for Salaun given his ties to Wemby, but Sacramento scoops him here after a further-than-expected fall. There's a lot to like long-term with Salaun. The Kings may not be able to plug him in immediately, but he could pay off big down the line by helping the team stay out of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
Williams is a bit of a mystery box prospect, but the ascension of his older brother, Jalen Williams, into an All-Star producer should have NBA teams digging deep. He has ideal size, shoots it well and fits the mold of a power wing with multi-positional versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must. Being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and he's a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Few have had a better pre-draft process than Carter, who broke a Combine record in the 3/4-court sprint and tied for the best max standing vertical leap at 42 inches. He's coming off a Big East Player of the Year season for Providence and has improved as a shooter. That could make him a ready-made 3-and-D weapon with playmaking to boot.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Smooth lefty who might be the most skilled college facilitator in this draft class. Kolek plays an unselfish style and is coming off a career year in which he led the sport in assists per game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor. He has the array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting to make for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
A Toronto-born superstar, Edey heads back home to play for the Raptors after back-to-back National Player of the Year campaigns at Purdue -- the first to do so since Ralph Sampson. He's 7-foot-4 and a bit of a throwback stylistically, but his production and size should get him looks in this range of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production. However, he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce. Could be a nice developmental piece for the Cavs, who don't quite have a player stylistically who plays like him.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Carrington began the season ranked just inside the top 100 of his own recruiting class but heads to the draft as a possible top-30 selection after a big year at Pitt. He led the team in assists and finished second in scoring and minutes played.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Holmes might be the leading "Hiding in Plain Sight" candidate of the cycle. He dominated at Dayton inside and out; he has ridiculous range as both a defender and offensive weapon. His experience and ready-made game should make an immediate impact in Phoenix.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
The counting stats don't pop off the page, but NBA teams are quite interested in George, who shot 40.8% from 3 and rated in the 92nd percentile in catch-and-shoot opportunities as a freshman at Miami. He shoots it well and has a background as a point guard, which brings a unique perspective for a 6-foot-7 wing.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
If Tom Thibodeau was allowed to create a player in a lab, that player would look a whole lot like Ryan Dunn. I talked to Dunn at the NBA Combine, where he gushed about his love for playing defense and doing the grimy work to earn minutes. This guy is ready to play 48 minutes every night with no load-management breathers.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
New York may look to add at the center position here with Isaiah Hartenstein headed to free agency. Ware has a nice pedigree as a former five-star who broke out at Indiana last season, averaging 15.9 points, 1.9 blocks and shooting 42.5% from 3.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs
Washington could stand to take some big swings given its situation -- in the doldrums of the NBA standings for years -- and Edwards presents as one of the biggest available on the board. He's a 6-foot-7 wing who was active and aggressive at the combine after an up-and-down year at Kentucky with theoretical upside as a future starter.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
A raw prospect with tremendous upside, Missi brings size, skill and shot-blocking ability. He's a developmental-type prospect, which may not be appealing for a team flush with talent at center and competing right now; however, the flashes of "wow" he put together might be worth taking a gamble on in this range.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dillon Jones SF
Weber State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs
The modus operandi of Denver's front office over the years -- drafting the likes of Jalen Pickett and Nikola Jokic -- has been to lean into unconventional prospects. That's Jones. He was the best player in the Big Sky last season and produced like an All-American in four years at Weber State as a passer, defender and all-around Swiss Army Knife.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Klintman has a great frame and a shot that looks like it will project. At 6-foot-9 with his movement skills, there's a lot to like about his long-term potential as a do-it-all wing.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
Scheierman was one of the big winners of combine week after standing out in the scrimmages. He's an older prospect but could produce instant value for a contenting Celtics team that has shown it values size and shooting.
Round 2
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 31
Cam Christie SG
Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Christie was a surprise one-and-done after a brilliant freshman season at Minnesota. Another year in college might've done him well, but he also might play his way into top-20 consideration this time next year. Perhaps it's a discount for an investment at No. 31.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 32
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Averaging 18.0 points and shooting 56.3% from 3-point range did well for da Silva's draft stock. He's an older prospect whose game is ready for the NBA.
Round 2 - Pick 33
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
Tyson was a breakout star in college hoops last season for Cal, averaging 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He's a strong rebounder for his position and a versatile offensive weapon who could add spacing around Giannis in Milwaukee.
From Charlotte Hornets
Round 2 - Pick 34
Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Shannon finished second among all Big Ten players in points per game behind only Zach Edey last season, showing off his well-rounded offensive skill set as a slasher, scorer and outside shooter.
Round 2 - Pick 35
North Carolina • Jr • 6'6" / 234 lbs
After transferring from Stanford to UNC, Ingram embraced in a new role and flourished as a glue guy who added size, toughness, rebounding and shooting. He made a career-best 38.5% from 3 largely off catch-and-shoot.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 2 - Pick 36
Dadiet grew up playing point guard before booming up to 6-foot-9 and slotting into more of a wing role. He's versatile on and off the ball with his unique background.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 37
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
McCullar was on track to be a First Team All-American before nagging injuries ultimately derailed his final season with Kansas. He's a tenacious defender and an elite rebounder for his position with tons of college experience.
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 38
San Francisco • Jr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
With a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach, Mogbo's blend of ball-handling and passing at his size caught the eyes of onlookers at the Combine. That's helped him climb into early second-round territory.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 39
Smith is a stretch big who quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and flashed enough to get first-round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 40
Jamal Shead PG
Houston • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Unanimous vote-getter on the First Team All-Plays The Right Way. Shead's a demon on defense who can dazzle with his speed and passing. Dynamic scorer.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 41
PJ Hall PF
Clemson • Sr • 6'8" / 238 lbs
The on-court/off-court metrics for Clemson with and without PJ Hall last season are staggering. The big man has a skilled game on the interior and is coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.3 points per game.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 42
Johnson spent the last year playing in the NBL's Next Stars program and flashed some pop at the Combine. At 6-foot-6, he has a smooth inside-out game with effortless athleticism.
Round 2 - Pick 43
Bronny James SG
USC • Fr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bronny gets to take his talents to South Beach, where his pops once won two titles. He underwhelmed as a true freshman at USC but his pre-draft process won some people over with his shooting and athleticism.
Round 2 - Pick 44
Arizona • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
One of the most explosive forwards in the class. He's an older prospect who spent five years in college, but he consistently got better each year, culminating with a career final season with Arizona.
Round 2 - Pick 45
Nunez has a high-level feel for the game as a passer and overall facilitator. He needs to improve his shot and become more sound on defense but could make for a potential backup lead guard down the road.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 2 - Pick 46
UCLA • Soph • 6'9" / 243 lbs
It's hard to find role players this late in the draft but Bona and his always-hot motor might be one. He's a gifted vertical athlete who brings energy and anticipation to the defensive side, where he thrives as a shot blocker.
Round 2 - Pick 47
In an interview with HoopsHype this week, Djurisic described himself like this: "I would say I'm like a less athletic, like taller, Anthony Edwards. Not like the dunking and all that stuff, but like three-level scorer ..." That's either the best description a player has made of themself or the funniest. Either way, it seems like theft getting a taller Anthony Edwards at 47 for Orlando.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - Pick 48
Baylor • Sr • 6'7" / 213 lbs
Bridges made significant strides last season as a 3-point shooter at Baylor, burnishing his reputation as a 3-and-D prospect. He rated 85th percentile on catch-and-shoots and was 91st percentile on 3s, per Synergy data.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 49
Oso Ighodaro SF
Marquette • Sr • 6'10" / 222 lbs
A springy, smart forward, Ighodaro blocked shots, finished lobs and showed great finishing touch around the basket for a high-octane Marquette team. If he can unlock his shot to extend beyond the painted area, there's real potential here.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - Pick 50
Almansa jumped from Overtime Elite to G League Ignite, where he produced at a high level. He's a low center of gravity prospect who wins with angles and smarts. He is active on the glass.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - Pick 51
Santa Barbara • Jr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Smart teams in search of guard depth should be eyeing Mitchell in this range. He's a small-school star who thrived at UC Santa Barbara and plays a physical, downhill style.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 52
The shooting improvement has made Ajinca into a potentially consistent 3-point scoring threat to add to his defensive potential. He projects as a potential 3-and-D role player.
From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 53
Kentucky • Sr • 6'5" / 187 lbs
The most productive player at Kentucky last season was not any of its touted freshman. Reeves, a fifth year senior, led the team in scoring and shot 44.7% from 3. His teammates rave about his work ethic and first-in-the-gym, last-to-leave ethos.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 54
Isaac Jones PF
Washington State • Sr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
A five-year college player who began at a community college, Jones dominated in the Big Sky at Idaho, and then in the Pac-12 at Washington, before entering the draft. He has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and is a good defender, but he needs to polish to his offense to be a consistent contributor.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2 - Pick 55
Connecticut • Sr • 6'4" / 192 lbs
A key piece of UConn's back-to-back titles, Newton presents length, playmaking and defense at point guard. His smarts and experience make him a candidate to be a nice value for a depth spot.
Round 2 - Pick 56
Cam Spencer SG
Connecticut • Sr • 6'4" / 201 lbs
One of the best shooters in the draft. Spencer rated in the 96th percentile on jumpers last season and showed great touch around the basket.
Round 2 - Pick 57
KJ Simpson PG
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Simpson thrived at the Combine in the scrimmage format with his quick burst and ability to blow by defenders. He could be a microwave off-the-bench scorer in the NBA.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 58
Washington State • Jr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Wells has been a consistent riser during the pre-draft process but piqued the most interest after producing at a high level after as a transfer to Washington State from Sonoma State. Big frame, great shooter who has length on defense.