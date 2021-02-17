The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than what we saw in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.

Unfortunately, the concentrated nature of the seasons across Europe mean that many of these matches will be missing talented individuals with the dual absences of Juan Cuadrado (thigh) for Juventus against Porto and Lucas Ocampos (ankle) for Sevilla vs. Dortmund.

Want more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Sevilla Jesus Navas DEF Groin Questionable for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund Sevilla Marcos Acuna DEF Undisclosed Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund Sevilla Lucas Ocampos MID Ankle Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Dortmund Roman Burki GK Shoulder Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Dan-Axel Zagadou DEF Thigh Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Thomas Meunier DEF Knee Available for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Lukasz Piszczek DEF Muscular Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Thomas Delaney MID Personal Questionable for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla Dortmund Thorgan Hazard MID Muscular Expected to be out until at least late February Dortmund Axel Witsel MID Achilles Out for the season

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the UEFA Champions League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!

Porto vs. Juventus

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Porto Nanu DEF Concussion Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus Porto Ivan Marcano DEF Knee Out for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Juventus Leonardo Bonucci DEF Thigh Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto

Juventus Arthur MID Lower leg Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto Juventus Aaron Ramsey MID Thigh Available for Feb. 16 vs. Porto Juventus Juan Cuadrado MID Thigh Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto Juventus Paulo Dybala FWD Knee Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Porto

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Juventus? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the UEFA Champions League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Barcelona Ronald Araujo DEF Ankle Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG Barcelona

Sergi Roberto MID Thigh Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho FWD Knee Expected to be out until at least early April Barcelona

Ansu Fati FWD Knee Expected to be out until at least early March TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS PSG Colin Dagba DEF Thigh Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona PSG Rafinha MID Lower leg Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

PSG Neymar FWD Thigh Expected to be out until at least early March

PSG Angel Di Maria FWD Thigh Out for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)