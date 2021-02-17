The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than what we saw in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.
Unfortunately, the concentrated nature of the seasons across Europe mean that many of these matches will be missing talented individuals with the dual absences of Juan Cuadrado (thigh) for Juventus against Porto and Lucas Ocampos (ankle) for Sevilla vs. Dortmund.
Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.
Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund
Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Sevilla
Jesus Navas
DEF
Groin
Questionable for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund
Sevilla
Marcos Acuna
DEF
Undisclosed
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund
Sevilla
Lucas Ocampos
MID
Ankle
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Dortmund
Roman Burki
GK
Shoulder
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Dan-Axel Zagadou
DEF
Thigh
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Thomas Meunier
DEF
Knee
Available for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Lukasz Piszczek
DEF
Muscular
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Thomas Delaney
MID
Personal
Questionable for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla
Dortmund
Thorgan Hazard
MID
Muscular
Expected to be out until at least late February
Dortmund
Axel Witsel
MID
Achilles
Out for the season
Porto vs. Juventus
Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Porto
Nanu
DEF
Concussion
Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus
Porto
Ivan Marcano
DEF
Knee
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|Juventus
|Leonardo Bonucci
|DEF
|Thigh
|Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Juventus
Arthur
MID
Lower leg
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Juventus
Aaron Ramsey
MID
Thigh
Available for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Juventus
Juan Cuadrado
MID
Thigh
Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Juventus
Paulo Dybala
FWD
Knee
Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Porto
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|Barcelona
Ronald Araujo
DEF
Ankle
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Sergi Roberto
MID
Thigh
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG
|Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho
FWD
Knee
Expected to be out until at least early April
|Barcelona
Ansu Fati
FWD
Knee
Expected to be out until at least early March
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
|PSG
Colin Dagba
DEF
Thigh
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Rafinha
|MID
|Lower leg
|Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
|PSG
|Neymar
|FWD
|Thigh
|Expected to be out until at least early March
|PSG
|Angel Di Maria
|FWD
|Thigh
|Out for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona
RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool
Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
RB Leipzig
Benjamin Henrichs
DEF
Knee
Available for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Konrad Laimer
MID
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Emil Forsberg
FWD
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool
|RB Leipzig
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|FWD
|Adductor
|Expected to be out until at least late February
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|INJURY
|STATUS
Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk
DEF
Knee
Out for the season
|Liverpool
|Joel Matip
|DEF
|Ankle
|Out for the season
Liverpool
Joe Gomez
DEF
Knee
Out indefinitely
Liverpool
Ben Davies
DEF
Undisclosed
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Fabinho
MID
Muscular
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
James Milner
MID
Hamstring
Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Naby Keita
MID
Hamstring
Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Diogo Jota
FWD
Knee
Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig
Liverpool
Divock Origi
FWD
Hamstring
Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig