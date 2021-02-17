gerard-pique-barcelona.jpg
The UEFA Champions League is back this week on CBS All Access and they do not come much bigger than what we saw in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's first leg meeting or RB Leipzig's clash with Liverpool.

Unfortunately, the concentrated nature of the seasons across Europe mean that many of these matches will be missing talented individuals with the dual absences of Juan Cuadrado (thigh) for Juventus against Porto and Lucas Ocampos (ankle) for Sevilla vs. Dortmund.

Here is a look at those unfortunately missing across all fixtures.

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Sevilla

Jesus Navas

DEF

Groin

Questionable for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund

Sevilla

Marcos Acuna

DEF

Undisclosed

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund

Sevilla

Lucas Ocampos

MID

Ankle

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Dortmund  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Dortmund

Roman Burki

GK

Shoulder

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla  

Dortmund

Dan-Axel Zagadou

DEF

Thigh

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla

Dortmund

Thomas Meunier

DEF

Knee

Available for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla  

Dortmund  

Lukasz Piszczek

DEF

Muscular

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla  

Dortmund  

Thomas Delaney

MID

Personal

Questionable for Feb. 16 vs. Sevilla

Dortmund  

Thorgan Hazard

MID

Muscular

Expected to be out until at least late February  

Dortmund  

Axel Witsel

MID

Achilles

Out for the season

Porto vs. Juventus

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Porto

Nanu

DEF

Concussion

Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus

Porto

Ivan Marcano

DEF

Knee

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Juventus

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
JuventusLeonardo Bonucci DEFThighOut for Feb. 16 vs. Porto 

Juventus

Arthur  

MID

Lower leg

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto  

Juventus

Aaron Ramsey

MID

Thigh

Available for Feb. 16 vs. Porto

Juventus

Juan Cuadrado

MID

Thigh

Out for Feb. 16 vs. Porto  

Juventus

Paulo Dybala

FWD

Knee

Doubtful for Feb. 16 vs. Porto  

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
Barcelona

Ronald Araujo

DEF

Ankle

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG  

Barcelona  

Sergi Roberto

MID

Thigh

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. PSG

Barcelona  

Philippe Coutinho

FWD

Knee

Expected to be out until at least early April

Barcelona  

Ansu Fati

FWD

Knee

Expected to be out until at least early March

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS
PSG

Colin Dagba  

DEF

Thigh

 Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

PSGRafinhaMIDLower legQuestionable for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona  
PSGNeymarFWDThighExpected to be out until at least early March  
PSGAngel Di MariaFWDThighOut for Feb. 15 vs. Barcelona

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Time: Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)  

TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

RB Leipzig

Benjamin Henrichs

DEF

Knee

Available for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool

RB Leipzig

Konrad Laimer

MID

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool  

RB Leipzig

Emil Forsberg

FWD

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. Liverpool  

RB LeipzigDominik SzoboszlaiFWDAdductorExpected to be out until at least late February  
TEAMPLAYERPOSITIONINJURYSTATUS

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

DEF

Knee

Out for the season

LiverpoolJoel MatipDEFAnkleOut for the season

Liverpool

Joe Gomez

DEF

Knee

Out indefinitely

Liverpool

Ben Davies

DEF

Undisclosed

Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig

Liverpool

Fabinho

MID

Muscular

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

James Milner

MID

Hamstring

Doubtful for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

Naby Keita

MID

Hamstring

Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig

Liverpool

Diogo Jota

FWD

Knee

Out for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  

Liverpool

Divock Origi

FWD

Hamstring

Questionable for Feb. 15 vs. RB Leipzig  