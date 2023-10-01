The Champions League is back this week with a slate of high-stakes matchups for some of Europe's top teams. Though a handful of sides impressed on matchday one and continue to enjoy strong starts to their seasons, a few enter the upcoming Champions League week with the need to impress. Chief among that group are Manchester United who remain in the midst of an up-and-down season, but even the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter have their own redemption arcs to write after some inconsistent results over the last few weeks.

Here's what you need to know before the next round of matches.

Matchday 2 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 3 Time How to watch Union Berlin vs. Braga 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rea Sociedad 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Napoli vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lens vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. Paramount+ Inter vs. Benfica 3 p.m. Paramount+ PSV vs. Sevilla 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Time How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Storylines for Matchday 1

1. Ten Hag's hot seat gets even hotter

In between Manchester United's dramatic 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich and their upcoming fixture against Galatasaray, the mood has not improved at Old Trafford. The team picked up two wins in their three games, but one was an unimpressive 1-0 win over Burnley in which they were out-possessed and outshot. They rebounded with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the League Cup on Wednesday, but just as optimism began creeping in, questions once again surround Eirk ten Hag and United after they lost 1-0 to Palace on Saturday.

A matchup against Galatasaray very much favors United, but the English side have stumbled so many times already this season. It forces the question: Can they actually build a meaningful run of form or is a disappointing season in the cards -- and how long will ten Hag last if form does not improve?

2. A chance at redemption

While United prepare to rebound from another loss, they are not the only one of Europe's major clubs who need to improve. Real Madrid were wasteful in their matchday 1 win over Union Berlin and followed that up with a 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. The same is true for Inter, who went roughly 70 minutes without taking a shot in their 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad. The Serie A leaders have also been inconsistent since with two wins and a loss to Sassuolo in league play. But, at least Lautaro Martinez is red hot.

Manchester City also notably lost on Saturday to Wolverhampton Wanderers and have the chance to prove that was merely a fluke when they take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday, but the German side might be a trickier opponent than expected. Leipzig are unbeaten in two games against Bayern this season and could add to a budding reputation for being giant slayers with a positive result against City with Xavi Simons in great form.

3. Geopolitics in the Champions League

As the designated group of death, Group F action is hard to ignore, but Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Newcastle United is even more notable considering the off-the-field storylines. The teams are owned by Qatar and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth funds, respectively, and the matchup serves as a new chapter in the countries' controversial investment in sports teams which overshadow their human rights records.

The coaches and players will likely insist they cannot possibly comment on the topic and should only be asked about on-field matters, even if some have no problem discussing how "saddened" they are by cut down trees. There is one very notable on-pitch storyline, though -- Kylian Mbappe's fitness. The star came off last week with an ankle injury, but after playing over the weekend, Mbappe seems ready to go for a midweek Champions League clash.