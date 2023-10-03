The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League is underway this week and Wednesday's slate will have a tough time living up to an insane set of matches on Tuesday. There were 28 goals, upsets for Arsenal and Manchester United, come from behind wins for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, even PSV and Sevilla played to a stunning 2-2 draw with three goals after the 85th minute. You can check out all the action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network, when PSG head to England as Newcastle host their first European match this century, after drawing at AC Milan in their first European match since the 1998-99 season. Elsewhere, after their opening draw, Milan are in Germany to face Borussia Dortmund and they're joined there by Manchester City who will be hosted by RB Leipzig.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Matchday 2 TV schedule



All times Eastern

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Time How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Morning Footy UCL Matchday 2 -- Wednesday's picks



You know them, you love them, now you can see what they think will happen in every Champions League match all season long. And, of course, don't forget that Morning Footy is also now a podcast so you never have to miss an episode.



Susannah Collins Nico Cantor Charlie Davies



ATM-FEY 2-1 2-2 2-1



CEL-LAZ 1-1 1-2 1-3



DOR-MIL 2-2 1-2 0-1



NEW-PSG 2-2 1-2 1-1



RSB-YBS 2-0 2-0 1-1



RBL-MCY 1-4 2-1 1-2



ROA-SHA 1-1 1-2 0-1



POR-FCB 1-3 1-3 1-2





Newcastle vs. PSG

by Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Bruno Guimaraes vs. Manuel Ugarte -- Two of South America's top midfield talents go up against each other in Europe. Both the Brazilian and the Uruguayan are backed up by hugely talented positional teammates. Both are very important to their respective teams and the battle for supremacy in the middle of the park will be hugely important in shaping how this one goes. Expect this one to be an enthralling watch with the winner between Guimaraes and Ugarte potentially finding themselves on the victorious side.

Most likely to score a goal: Kylian Mbappe -- Considering his goalless outing over the weekend in a game he could have been rested for given his recent injury, the French superstar will want to make up for lost time. Mbappe's start to the season has been outrageously fast when you consider that he has missed a few games and Newcastle will have their hands full with PSG's all-French attacking lineup.

Man of the Match pick: Warren Zaire-Emery -- Rested over the weekend after a very good start to the season, the French sensation showed his impressive maturity in the opening win over Borussia Dortmund. Expect another composed display here with Zaire-Emery putting the underrated Ugarte in the shade as PSG flash their continental pedigree in a tricky matchup.

Match prediction: Newcastle 0-2 PSG -- This one will generate plenty of pregame chatter due to the fact that a Saudi-owned club is coming up against a Qatari-backed side. However, the Magpies are still getting used to being at this level and PSG are regulars when it comes to lookiing convincing in the group stages. Expect an uncharacteristically strong team display from Les Parisiens as Luis Enrique's vision takes further shape.

CBSSports.com writers Matchday 2 -- Wednesday's picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio ATM-FEY 1-0 2-1 1-0 1-0 0-2 CEL-LAZ 1-1 1-2 1-1 1-2 3-1 DOR-MIL 1-2 0-2 1-3 2-2 1-2 NEW-PSG 2-1 1-3 2-2 0-2 1-1 RSB-YBO 1-0 2-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 RBL-MCY 0-2 0-2 1-2 1-2 2-2 ROA-SHK 1-1 2-3 0-0 0-0 1-2 POR-FCB 1-3 1-3 1-2 0-1 2-1

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City



by James Benge

One matchup to watch: Mohamed Simakan vs. Erling Haaland - Curious as it is to write the following clause, Craig Dawson offered something of a masterclass in how to defend world football's deadliest striker in Saturday's win for Wolves over City. The veteran center back stuck to Haaland almost ahead of any other defensive task, would Simakan or one of his fellow Leipzig defenders be willing to do the same even if it opens up space for others? It might be a gamble worth taking.

Most likely to score a goal: Haaland - It says everything about City's striker that it feels a little like he has gone off the boil in a season where he has eight goals in 10 games. So far this season he is averaging 0.79 non-penalty expected goals, some teams aren't hitting those numbers. Simakan could deliver a Dawson-esque game and still get undone by the one chance Haaland always gets.

Man of the Match pick: Julian Alvarez - Given the breach in the City side that Kevin De Bruyne's injury seemed to constitute, it has been remarkable to see how well Pep Guardiola's men have coped by simply plugging and playing Alvarez. The World Cup winner is not quite up to the levels of Europe's greatest playmaker but he is creating chances for himself and others, delivering in the clutch as he did in the opening group game against Crvena zvezda.

Match prediction: Leipzig 0, Man City 2 - The hosts have attacking weapons in abundance that might hurt plenty of good teams but even after their loss at the weekend, City still have the look of a defensive juggernaut who are only going to give up a handful of shots, few if any of which will constitute real openings. Unless Leipzig can profit from rare moments, this could be a customary win with relative comfort for the holders.