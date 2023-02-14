The UEFA Champions League knockout stage begins on Tuesday with the round of 16 beginning. There were 32 teams who battled it out for European supremacy, but just half remain on the road to the final in Istanbul on June 10. All of the action can be seen live on Paramount+. Here's the complete schedule and scores so far in the competition:

Round of 16 first legs

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Feb. 14

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

AC Milan vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. on Paramount+



Wednesday, Feb. 15

Club Brugge vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Dortmund vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Wednesday, Feb. 22

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Inter vs. Porto, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Round of 16 second legs

Tuesday, March 7

Chelsea vs. Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Porto vs. Inter, 4 p.m.

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 4 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m.

Rest of knockout stage

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 11-12

Second legs: April 18-19

Semifinals

First legs: May 9-10

Second legs: May 16-17

Final

June 10

Group stage schedule and start times

All times Eastern

Matchday 1: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Chelsea 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Copenhagen 0

RB Salzburg 1, Milan 1

Real Madrid 3, Celtic 0

Shakhtar Donestk 4, RB Leipzig 1

PSG 2, Juventus 1

Manchester City 4, Sevilla 0

Benfica 2, Maccabi Haifa 0

Matchday 1: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Ajax 4, Rangers 0

Sporting Lisbon 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Napoli 4, Liverpool 1

Tottenham 2, Marseille 0

Bayern Munich 2, Inter 0

Barcelona 5, Viktoria Plzen 1

Club Brugge 1, Leverkusen 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Porto 1

Matchday 2: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Sporting Lisbon 2, Tottenham 0

Inter Milan 2, Viktoria Plzen 0

Liverpool 2, Ajax 1

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Marseille 0

Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0

Club Brugge 4, Porto 0

Matchday 2: Wednesday, Sept. 14

AC Milan 3, Dinamo Zagreb 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Celtic 1

Chelsea 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1

FC Copenhagen 0, Sevilla 0

Benfica 2, Juventus 1

PSG 3, Maccabi Haifa 1

Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

Napoli 3, Rangers 0

Real Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 1

Matchday 3: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Marseille 4, Sporting Lisbon 1

Bayern Munich 5 Viktoria Plzen 0

Ajax 1, Napoli 6

Liverpool 2, Rangers 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Tottenham 0

Club Brugge 2, Atletico Madrid 0

Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 0

Porto 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Matchday 3: Wednesday, Oct. 5

RB Salzburg 1, Dinamo Zagreb 0

RB Leipzig 3, Celtic 1

Chelsea 3, AC Milan 0

Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donestk 1

Manchester City 5, FC Copenhagen 0

Juventus 3, Maccabi Haifa 1

Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 4

Benfica 1 PSG 1

Matchday 4: Tuesday, Oct. 11

FC Copenhagen 0, Manchester City 0

Maccabi Haifa 2, Juventus 0

AC Milan 0 Chelsea 2

Dinamo Zagreb 1. RB Salzburg 1

Celtic 0, RB Leipzig 2

Shakhtar Donestk 1, Real Madrid 1

Borussia Dortmund 1, Sevilla 1

PSG 1, Benfica 1

Matchday 4: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Napoli 4, Ajax 2

Atletico Madrid 0, Club Brugge 0

Bayer Leverkusen 0, FC Porto 3

Rangers 1, Liverpool 7

Barcelona 3, Inter Milan 3

Viktoria Plzen 2, Bayern Munich 4

Tottenham Hotspur 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 2

Sporting CP 0, Olympique de Marseille 2

Matchday 5: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Chelsea 2, RB Salzburg 1

Sevilla 3, FC Copenhagen 0

AC Milan 4, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Celtic 1, Shakhtar Donestk 1

RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 2

Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 0

PSG 7, Maccabi Haifa 2

Benfica 4, Juventus 3

Matchday 5: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Porto 4, Club Brugge 0

Inter Milan 4, Viktoria Plzen 0

Napoli 3, Rangers 0

Liverpool 3, Ajax 0

Tottenham 1, Sporting Lisbon 1

Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Olympique Marseille 1

Atletico Madrid 2, Bayer Leverkusen 2

Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0

Matchday 6: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Porto 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Leverkusen 0, Club Brugge 0

Bayern Munich 2, Inter Milan 0

Liverpool 2, Napoli 0

Tottenham 2, Marseille 1

Ajax 3, Rangers 1

Barcelona 4, Viktoria Plzen 2

Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Sporting 1

Matchday 6: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Real Madrid 5, Celtic 1

RB Leipzig 4, Shakhtar Donestk 0

AC Milan 4, RB Salzburg 0

Benfica 6, Maccabi Haifa 1

Copenhagen 1, Dortmund 1

Manchester City 3, Sevilla 1

PSG 2, Juventus 1

Chelsea 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1



