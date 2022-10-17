The 2022-23 Champions League season on Paramount+ is underway and it runs through the final on Saturday, June 10 from Istanbul. There are 32 teams battling it out in the group stage, but only 16 advance to the knockout stages, which begin in February. Real Madrid, 14-time winners, are the reigning champions and one of the favorites to win it again. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+ all season long.

Here's what to know:

How to watch

Storylines

1. It's do-or-die time for Barca

The pressure on mighty Barcelona. After getting just one point from two games against Inter Milan, they find themselves in serious trouble. In fact, if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday in the early game, Xavi's men will be out. They need Inter to drop points and to show up themselves and get something from mighty Bayern Munich. Even a draw against Bayern probably won't be enough to stay in contention.

2. Juve's UCL lives are on the line

Another giant of Europe who look on their way out, Juve have stumbled so many times this season. The last example was that loss at Maccabi Haifa on Matchday 4. That, combined with Benfica's form, means Juve have to beat Benfica to have any chance. A draw will see them be eliminated. In fact, Just have to win out to have any chance. Considering they are 1-0-3 in the group stage, and still have to face PSG a second time, its not looking promising.

3. Fancy a trip to Brooklyn?

The Champions League Today crew is heading to the United States for two days of fun during Matchday 5 and you are invited to watch the best of the best in soccer on the big screen. "Destination Brooklyn" is the event to check out all of the best UCL games Paramount+ has to offer in an exclusive viewing party with a picturesque backdrop of New York City.

Matchday 5 schedule

Matchday 5: Tuesday, Oct. 25

RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sevilla vs. FC Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donestk, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Benfica vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 5: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Club Brugge vs. Porto, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Rangers, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Ajax vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tottenham vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Olympique Marseille, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

