Fulham won the hotly contested race to secure the loan signature of Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to CBS Sports sources. The Cottagers announced the move on Thursday night and are expected to pay a loan fee that could rise to £4 million for Broja, who has scored two goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season. The Blues had initially envisaged selling the 22-year-old, who was also of interest to Wolverhampton Wanderers with West Ham and AC Milan linked with his services.

The Albania international will provide welcome depth up front for Marco Silva, who has had to rely on Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius to lead the line since Aleksandar Mitrovic's summer departure to the Saudi Pro League.

The young Chelsea striker had started five of Chelsea's last nine games in all competitions, but the return of Nicolas Jackson from the Africa Cup of Nations eases the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino's attacking options. Cole Palmer has also been deployed as a false nine this season while in the medium term Chelsea are expected to be in the market for the sort of big name striker who would have further limited Broja's opportunities.