Joey Chestnut may not be competing in the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, but he and Takeru Kobayashi will still be going head-to-head in a live event later this year. On Wednesday, Kobayashi and Chestnut announced "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef," which will air live on Netflix on Labor Day.

This announcement comes just one day after Major League Eating barred Chestnut from competing in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest due to his new partnership with a plant-based meat brand. Last month, Kobayashi appeared to announce his retirement in the Netflix film "Hack Your Health - The Secrets of Your Gut."

Now, the two frankfurter rivals will settle things once and for all on Sept. 2. In a statement, Chestnut said he can't wait to go another round with Kobayashi, his toughest opponent in competitive eating.

"Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival," Chestnut said, per Bleacher Report. "Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can't wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It's time to give the people what they want!"

Kobayashi also released a statement, predicting a win over the 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating champ.

"Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time," Kobayashi said. "This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out."

From 2001-06, Kobayashi owned the annual hot dog eating competition, but Chestnut dethroned him in 2007. One year later, Chestnut defeated Kobayashi in a five-dog eat-off.

Since 2007, Chestnut has completely dominated the event, winning 16 of the last 17 years. Kobayashi, on the other hand, hasn't met Chestnut in the Fourth of July tradition since 2009.