Chelsea are working hard to get to the front of the Christopher Nkunku line, working to figure out a transfer fee with RB Leipzig according to BILD. It's possible they are even conducting his medical in advance. There are conflicting reports on whether his medical tests last month had anything to do with a Chelsea move, but CBS Sports Fabrizio Romano reports that an August medical was for Chelsea, while other outlets in France maintain it was an unrelated matter. The French forward signed a new contract with RB Leipzig over the summer that contained a €60 million, a sign that the German club is preparing for his eventual departure. Nkunku is an attacking threat that can play multiple positions and has scored 54 goals and assisted 48 more during over three seasons Germany.

RB Leipzig have already added Timo Werner from Chelsea while their attack will get another boost in the arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old attacker won't join until after June of 2023 but his arrival lays the groundwork for RB Leipzig to move Nkunku, and replace their expensive, young star with a valuable young prospect from within their family of clubs. Nkuku attracted the interest of PSG during the summer but after coming to an agreement for a new contract with RB Leipzig, that ended his chances of moving before the current season.

Under new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea have been extremely active in the transfer market and with Graham Potter now on the sidelines after replacing Thomas Tuchel, the Blues are trying to figure out the best way to line up their team. Nkunku would give him quite a force in attack. Potter has experience with players who can play a variety of positions across the front line, as he deployed Leandro Trossard that way at Brighton, but while Nkunku is similarly versatile and can play wherever he is needed to keep opposing defenses on their toes, he's also a much higher caliber of player than Trossard. So, while there is no official agreement with Nkunku and Chelsea, or with any other club for that matter, it's a deal that makes sense for both sides.

Chelsea's current crop of attackers has also left much to be desired over the last season and a half despite their high profile names. Last summer Romelu Lukaku was loaned back to Inter Milan, a year after Chelsea signed him in, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was brought in on deadline day to bolster their options. But the group, which includes high profile players like Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic not firing and new arrival Raheem Sterling seeming to be the only attacker having even a decent season, eventually adding another option would help push the players currently at Stamford Bridge while giving Potter more quality to work with.

Nkunku's release clause doesn't come into effect until the summer of 2023 which is why if Chelsea or any other club would like to add him earlier, they would need to negotiate a different fee structure with RB Leipzig. The Germany side are, themselves going through a disappointing start to the season and manager Domenico Tedesco has already been replaced by Marco Rose, so Nkunku could conceivably want out in January if it doesn't look like he'll be competing for trophies. But regardless, it seems like the wheels are in motion for an exit by summer of 2023 and if and when that happens, Chelsea are pushing to be his preferred destination.