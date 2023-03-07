Chelsea look to keep their title hopes alive when they host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 knockout tie. Chelsea, who were knocked out in the quarterfinals of last year's competition after winning their second crown in 2021, dropped a 1-0 decision on the road in the first leg on Feb. 15. Dortmund, who are seeking their second Champions League title, have won 11 consecutive matches across all competitions.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are the -129 favorites (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Dortmund are +325 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

Now, Green has broken down Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Chelsea -129, Dortmund +325, Draw +280

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-140)

CHE: The Blues have failed to score in five of their last seven matches across all competitions

BVB: Dortmund haven't posted a clean sheet on the road in the Champions League since November 2020

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund picks: See picks here



Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues have had difficulty scoring this season as they have recorded only 24 goals in 25 English Premier League matches. But they amassed nine goals while winning their final four group-stage matches in this competition before coming up empty against Dortmund in the first leg. Winger Raheem Sterling shares the team lead in Champions League goals with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was left off the roster for the knockout stages, with two and is second on the club with four goals in the EPL.

Kai Havertz will be looking to increase his production as he has tallied just once in seven Champions League contests. The 23-year-old German midfielder leads the Blues with five goals in Premier League play. Chelsea have been excellent defensively in the competition as they have yet to give up more than one goal in a match and have allowed a total of five in seven matches.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund are red hot as they have won 10 consecutive matches across all competitions. Winger Julian Brandt and forward Karim Adeyemi have scored four goals apiece during the run, although the latter is expected to miss Tuesday's contest with a thigh injury after netting the lone tally in the first leg victory against Chelsea. Also making significant offensive contributions have been midfielders Marco Reus and Giovanni Reyna, who both have converted three times during the winning streak.

Dortmund have been led in the Champions League by Jude Bellingham, who has scored four goals in six contests. The 19-year-old midfielder has recorded the same amount of goals in 22 German Bundesliga matches this season. Defender Raphael Guerreiro, who has notched six assists in Bundesliga, has scored twice for BVB in the Champions League.

How to make Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea picks

Green has broken down the Champions League match from every possible angle and he's locked in his two best bets. You can only see his Champions League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Dortmund vs. Chelsea have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $900 for $100 bettors since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, and find out.