Chelsea vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League online

Chelsea is one of three teams still undefeated in the league

Third-place Chelsea takes on 13th-place Burnley on Sunday in Premier League play, with the Blues aiming to keep their undefeated record alive. Maurizio Sarri's team is 6-3-0 to begin the Premier League season, sitting just two points off the top where Manchester City and Liverpool currently reside. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Chelsea vs. Burnley in the USA

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. 
TV: Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

On the road, the Blues have been sharp. Expect Eden Hazard to have himself a day and for the Blues to continue their fine form. Chelsea 2, Burnley 0. 

