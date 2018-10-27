Chelsea vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League online

Third-place Chelsea takes on 13th-place Burnley on Sunday in Premier League play, with the Blues aiming to keep their undefeated record alive. Maurizio Sarri's team is 6-3-0 to begin the Premier League season, sitting just two points off the top where Manchester City and Liverpool currently reside.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Chelsea vs. Burnley in the USA

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

TV: Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

On the road, the Blues have been sharp. Expect Eden Hazard to have himself a day and for the Blues to continue their fine form. Chelsea 2, Burnley 0.