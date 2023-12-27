The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Crystal Palace @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-6-8, Chelsea 6-4-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
Chelsea is 10-0-0 in EPL play against Crystal Palace since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Chelsea will finish 2023 at home by hosting Crystal Palace at 2:30 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge.
The odds may have favored Chelsea on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 2-1. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Chelsea could only answer one of the two goals Wolverhampton scored afterwards.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace has not won a game since November 4th, a trend which continued on Thursday. Crystal Palace and Brighton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Crystal Palace's goal came from Jordan Ayew at minute 45, while Brighton's was scored by Danny Welbeck in the 82nd.
Chelsea has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4-8 record this season. Crystal Palace's record now sits at 4-6-8.
Chelsea came out on top in a nail-biter against Crystal Palace in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 1-0. Will Chelsea repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Chelsea is a solid favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -144 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Chelsea has won all of the games they've played against Crystal Palace in the last 5 years.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Chelsea 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 01, 2022 - Chelsea 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 19, 2022 - Chelsea 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Aug 14, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 10, 2021 - Chelsea 4 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Oct 03, 2020 - Chelsea 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Jul 07, 2020 - Chelsea 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Nov 09, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Dec 30, 2018 - Chelsea 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 04, 2018 - Chelsea 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1