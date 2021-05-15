Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Kepa 90 After a quiet first half Kepa swept up danger proactively when he beat Jamie Vardy to a ball over the top. He could do nothing about Tielemans' wonderful goal. 6

(DEF) Reece James 90 Redeployed into an unfamiliar role on the right of the back three, James excelled from the off and brought the pace needed to quell Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. A crucial block on the former denied Leicester their best chance of a goal in the first half but his clumsy pass set the stage for Tielemans' opener. 6

(DEF) Thiago Silva 90 A brilliant cross in the direction of Cesar Azpilicueta was the outstanding creative moment of the first half and for a moment it seemed he had teed up an equaliser for Chilwell. At the other end he was consistently the man in the right position to block Leicester crosses or compete with Vardy, on whom he made a brilliant tackle in the 85th minute. 8

(DEF) Antonio Rudiger 90 Rudiger dealt proactively with Kelechi Iheanacho, whenever the ball came towards the Leicester danger man Chelsea's No.2 would be in close proximity, denying him the chance to turn and run. However he twice wasted good positions with clumsy shots. 6

(MID) Cesar Azpilicueta 74 The captain came within inches of opening the scoring in the first half but Timo Werner's header seemed to slip the ball away from where Azpilicueta needed it. A steadying presence at right wing back but he was sacrificed as Chelsea chased parity late on. 5

(MID) Jorginho 74 The Italian slipped one or two excellent passes into dangerous areas and looked solid in defense. However you could not quite shake the feeling that Chelsea needed someone capable of playing the killer pass rather than the ones in the build-up. 5

(MID) N'Golo Kante 90 A propulsive force in the Chelsea midfield, especially in a second half where he found plenty of space down the right side of the pitch. He was perhaps their most effective creative force but then that was something of a problem as well. 6

(MID) Marcos Alonso 67 A customary Alonso performance, dangerous in attack but a little too open when Timothy Castagne darted in behind. He might have done better with the game's first shot on target, a tame header that he looped towards Kasper Schmeichel. 5

(FWD) Hakim Ziyech 67 The game rather passed him by. Where in the past ZIyech might have been on hand to pick up any crosses from Werner he was off the pace today and could not have complained when he was the first to exit the contest. 4

(FWD) Timo Werner 81 Twice in the first two minutes he timed his run right to burst in behind Caglar Soyuncu but the Foxes did not seem to fear him, dropping off and challenging him to shoot from range. He proved them right. 4

(FWD) Mason Mount 90 A gorgeous flick in the 21st minute set up a shooting chance for Ziyech, Mount kept drifting into awkward positions for the Leicester wing backs to deal with. he must have believed he had equalised when Schmeichel somehow denied him in the 87th minute. 6

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Ben Chilwell Alonso, 67' Twice he nearly broke the hearts of his former club with a header at the back post that drew a fine save from Schmeichel. And one could hardly blame him for being a hare offside on his last minute called-off goal. 6

Christian Pulisic Ziyech, 67' The star of last season's FA Cup Final loss, this time he could not get on the ball without being hassled and harried back towards his own goal. 5

Callum Hudson-Odoi Azpilicueta, 74' Among the most effective of Chelsea's substitutes he added spark down the right flank where most of the Blues' best attacks came from late on. 5

Kai Havertz Jorginho, 74' Struggled to make an impact on a contest where his creativity could have been vital. 5

Olivier Giroud Werner, 81' Soyuncu dealt quite excellently with the aerial threat that Giroud offered late on. 5

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating