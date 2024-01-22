A spot in the 2023-24 EFL Cup final is up for grabs when Chelsea host Middlesbrough in the second leg of their semifinal tie on Tuesday. Middlesbrough, who won the competition in 2004, gained the upper hand in the matchup by posting a 1-0 victory in the first leg. Chelsea are seeking their sixth EFL Cup championship and first since 2015. The Blues reached the final in both 2019 and 2022, losing to Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are -370 favorites (risk $370 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough odds. A 90-minute draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the 2022 Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough money line: Chelsea -370, Middlesbrough +900, Draw +550

Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough over/under: 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough spread: Blues -1.5 (-145)

CHE: The Blues have allowed a total of one goal in their last three matches across all competitions

MID: Boro's first-leg win ended their nine-game losing streak against Chelsea during which they were outscored 21-0

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have been strong defensively in this competition, giving up a total of three goals over five matches. The 1-0 loss in the first leg marked the first time Chelsea conceded against Middlesbrough since Aug. 23, 2006, when they dropped a 2-1 decision during Premier League action. Six different players have scored for the Blues in the EFL Cup while midfielder Cole Palmer, who leads the team in EPL scoring with nine goals, has notched a pair of assists.

The 21-year-old Palmer provided all the offense Chelsea needed last time out as he cashed in late in the first half of a 1-0 triumph over Fulham on Jan. 13 to give him three goals in his last two Premier League contests. Mykhailo Mudryk scored the Blues' last goal in this competition, converting in the 92nd minute of their quarterfinal showdown against Newcastle United to keep their title chances alive before the club won 4-2 on penalties. Winger Raheem Sterling and midfielder Enzo Fernandez have one goal apiece in this competition and both tallied in Chelsea's third-round victory over Preston North End in the FA Cup.

Why you should back Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have posted a clean sheet in three of their last four matches in the EFL Cup and scored three goals in four of their six contests. Forward Morgan Rogers will be looking to extend his scoring streak in this competition to five games after missing the meeting with Chelsea in the first leg due to a suspension. With four goals, the 21-year-old is tied with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo for the EFL Cup scoring lead.

Middlesbrough will be counting on Rogers to provide offense on Tuesday as forward Emmanuel Latte Lath is out with an injury while winger Sam Silvera and midfielder Riley McGree are representing Australia in the Asian Cup. All three are tied with midfielder Matt Crooks for second on the team with two goals apiece. Rogers also has set up a pair of tallies while midfielder Daniel Barlaser shares the lead in the competition with three assists.

Green has broken down Tuesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

