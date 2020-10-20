American Christian Pulisic is set to make his 2020-21 Champions League debut when Chelsea welcome Sevilla to London on Tuesday for Matchday 1. It's a match between the last two Europa League champs, who are in Group E along with Krasnodar and Rennes. Both teams are expected to advance from the group stage but only one can come away with three points under the lights at Stamford Bridge.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, United Kingdom

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Chelsea +106; Draw +250; Sevilla +260 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. "The Golazo Show" will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Chelsea: The international break came at a good time for the Blues as they continue to get players back to 100 percent fitness. This match could end up marking the club debut of former Ajax star Hakim Ziyech as well, after he returned from injury and played in Morocco's 3-1 win over Senegal last week. It's unclear if he will start, and Frank Lampard has always been overly cautious with returning players, but he is a star that can make all the difference in a game like this.

Sevilla: The squad isn't as strong as last season, but there are reasons to be excited for their fans. The club took Bayern Munich to the brink of defeat in the UEFA Super Cup, and they follow Julen Lopetegui's system to a tee. Ivan Rakitic is back to command the middle in place of the departed Ever Banega, and if they can control the tempo and defend well on the wings, they will be in this towards the end.

Prediction

Timo Werner scores and sets up another as the Blues win. Pick: Chelsea 2, Sevilla 1