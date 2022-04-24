Two teams in need of wins will meet following disappointing midweek results. West Ham drew 1-1 with a relegation-threatened Burnley side while a rotated Chelsea side lost 4-2 to Arsenal. Neither team's manager will be happy with how things went, but this London derby means more to the Hammers than it does to Chelsea. The Blues have two games in hand on Tottenham and Arsenal chasing them but West Ham can pass Manchester United for a European spot with a victory.

David Moyes will need to balance his side with a Europa League semifinal match against Eintracht Frankfurt coming on Thursday, but with four days rest, he should be able to play a strong side for both matches.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Storylines

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel will still be without his first choice defense as Antonio Rudiger will miss the match with his groin injury. Mateo Kovacic will also be out as his ankle injury is taking longer to recover from than initially expected. Given the performance of the defense against Arsenal, Trevoh Chalobah could deputize in the defense instead of Malang Sarr.

West Ham: The only real injury concern for West Ham is Kurt Zouma who will be a late fitness test. He has been out with an ankle sprain but could return to give Moyes a full strength defense to choose from.

Prediction

Timo Werner continues his Chelsea redemption tour and scores one goal while assisting another for a comprehensive victory. Pick: Chelsea 3, West Ham 1