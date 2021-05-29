American soccer star Christian Pulisic made history twice on Saturday. The Chelsea winger became the first ever American man to play in a UEFA Champions League final, as the Blues beat Manchester City, 1-0, to capture the UCL crown at the Estadio do Dragao. Puliisc's appearance was a monumental moment for soccer in the United States, and he also became the second American men's player to win the Champions League.

Pulisic became the first American man to score in the Champions League semifinals when he grabbed a goal at Real Madrid in their semifinal first leg last month. Pulisic was one of two Americans on UCL final rosters, with Manchester City's backup goalkeeper being USMNT's No. 1, Zack Steffen.

Pulisic had a goal-scoring opportunity shortly after coming on, but could not find the back of the net.

Still, Pulisic helped Chelsea get to and win the biggest prize in club soccer.

"It's been a difficult road for me, and I couldn't imagine winning the Champions League ever in my life, and now I'm here," Pulisic told CBS Sports after the game. "It's just crazy."

Pulisic was able to celebrate Chelsea's win with his parents, who made the trip to Portugal. And he broke out a USMNT sweatshirt while he soaked in the title.

While Pulisic is the first American man to actually play in the match, one player won a title before. Jovan Kirovski won the 1996-97 UCL with Pulisic's former club, Borussia Dortmund. The German club beat Juventus in the final in Munich, but Kirovski did not make the bench.