Colombia and Uruguay continue their World Cup qualifying journeys in CONMEBOL on Friday when Los Cafeteros welcome Uruguay to Baranquilla for the third round of matches. The home side currently sits in third place with four points in the standings coming off a win against Venezuela and a draw against Chile back in October. Uruguay is sitting in sixth with three points after a win against Chile and a loss against Ecuador. The two teams are chasing Brazil and Argentina in the table.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, Nov. 13

: Friday, Nov. 13 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Metropolitano -- Barranquilla, Colombia

: Estadio Metropolitano -- Barranquilla, Colombia Watch: Pay-per-view via Fanatiz USA, select cable and satellite providers

Pay-per-view via Fanatiz USA, select cable and satellite providers Odds: Colombia +300; Draw +220; Uruguay +275 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Colombia: Colombia is in a fine position, with a four points from their first two matches, but there are lingering defensive issues which surfaced against Chile. It was a stoppage time goal from Radamel Falcao that earned the draw, but the team will be without Falcao for this match as he works through hamstring issue. But in good news will welcome the return of keeper David Ospina as he's reunited with James Rodriguez, Yerry Mina, and Davinson Sanchez.

Uruguay: Uruguay need points in this match after uneven performances in October. The side is coming off of a win over Chile where a stoppage time goal from Maxi Gomez and questionable officiating were the keys to victory at home and then an alarming loss against Ecuador. Uruguay can hit the reset button with these next two matches, but will have to find a way through Colombia without their goal scorer, Gomez. The will also be without Sebastian Coates, and Federico Valverde -- who is with Real Madrid recovering from a leg fracture.

Prediction

Colombia stay active and get knock on the door before finally breaking through in a narrow win. Pick: Colombia 1, Paraguay 0