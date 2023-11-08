The battle in Group A of the UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday as F.C. Copenhagen hosts Manchester United on Paramount+. The Red Devils got the 1-0 win in the reverse fixture and are one point out of second in the group. They visit a Copenhagen side that has struggled at home and has yet to win a match in the tournament. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Copenhagen vs. Man Utd. odds list the English side as the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Copenhagen listed as +350 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Man Utd. vs. Copenhagen

Copenhagen vs. Man Utd. date: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Copenhagen vs. Man Utd. time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Man Utd. vs. Copenhagen

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Copenhagen vs. Man Utd. Green is picking United to win. The expert is expecting Erik ten Hag's team to be motivated since they sit just one point behind Galatasaray in the standings and have the opportunity to qualify for the knockout stage. They will also be visiting a Danish side that hasn't played as well at home as they have on the road, so losing the reverse fixture at Old Trafford has put them behind the eight ball.



"As the home team on Wednesday, the impetus will be on Copenhagen to take the game to Man Utd. That could leave them exposed to United's pace on the counterattack," Green told SportsLine. "United's Danish duo, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund, will be keen to impress on their return to their homeland, and Højlund - who has three goals from three games so far in the Champions League - could ultimately prove the difference between these teams."

