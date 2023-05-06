Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Spezia @ Cremonese

Current Records: Spezia 5-12-16, Cremonese 3-12-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giovanni Zini

Stadio Giovanni Zini TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Spezia will head out on the road to face off against Cremonese at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giovanni Zini. The odds don't look promising for Spezia but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Spezia haven't won a game since March 10th, a trend which continued on Wednesday. They fell just short of Atalanta by a score of 3-2. The game was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Spezia could only answer one of the two goals Atalanta scored afterwards.

Meanwhile, considering Cremonese only had possession of the ball for 36% of the match, they should be happy with the result they got on Wednesday. They and AC Milan played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday.

Odds

Cremonese are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +127 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

