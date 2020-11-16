UEFA Nations League continues on Tuesday when the Croatia welcome Portugal to Stadion Polijud for the final round of matches. Croatia will likely play the aggressor during the match, needing the three points to better their standing within the group as they are level with Sweden on only three points. Portugal is coming of a 1-0 loss against France, but currently sit comfortable in second place with 10 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17

: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadion Poljud -- Split, Croatia

: Stadion Poljud -- Split, Croatia Watch: ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Croatia +250; Draw +225; Portugal +105 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Croatia: The team will try to break a rough series of international matches throughout 2020 against Tuesday. They'll likely be fueled by having more to play for, and will need to put forth a strong showing in order to secure the points. Team captain Luka Modric will have to be influential for Croatia against an Portuguese side that might be rolling out some player rotation.

Portugal: El Seleccao will be facing an over eager Croatia on the hunt for points in the group. The team has been without Cristiano Ronaldo but faired more than well enough in his absence, but they will now be without Raphael Guerreiro as well, who is out due to a minor injury. Diogo Jota will be relied upon for generating offense on the wing, but hasn't made a start during the latest international break.

Prediction

Croatia with more to play for come out on top. Pick: Croatia 2, Portugal 1