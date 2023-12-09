The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Liverpool 10-4-1, Crystal Palace 4-4-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV
What to Know
Crystal Palace will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.
The odds may have favored Crystal Palace on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bournemouth. Bournemouth's two goals came from Marcos Senesi at minute 25 and Kieffer Moore at minute 90.
Meanwhile, Liverpool has not lost an EPL match since September 30th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Wednesday. They didn't even let Sheffield onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. Liverpool's two goals came from Virgil van Dijk at minute 37 and Dominik Szoboszlai at minute 90.
The draws set Crystal Palace's record at 4-4-7 and Bournemouth's at 4-4-7.
Odds
Liverpool is a huge favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -190 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Liverpool won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Crystal Palace.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Liverpool 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Aug 15, 2022 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Jan 23, 2022 - Liverpool 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Sep 18, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- May 23, 2021 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Dec 19, 2020 - Liverpool 7 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Jun 24, 2020 - Liverpool 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 23, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Jan 19, 2019 - Liverpool 4 vs. Crystal Palace 3
- Aug 20, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0