Crystal Palace attempt to extend their home unbeaten streak to three games when they host Nottingham Forest in a 2023-24 English Premier League showdown on Saturday. Crystal Palace (3-2-2) lost their home opener but earned points in the next two matches on their own pitch, posting a 3-2 victory against Wolves before battling Fulham to a 0-0 draw. Nottingham Forest (2-2-3) failed to score in their last road contest and are winless in their last three overall games.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Crystal Palace are the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest odds, while the Tricky Trees are +220 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Crystal Palace +135, Nottingham Forest +220, Draw +210

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Crystal Palace -0.5 (+130)

CP: The Eagles have scored in just one of their first three home matches this season

NF: The Tricky Trees are 1-0-3 on the road in 2023-24

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Leading scorer Odsonne Edouard missed the Eagles' last match, a 1-0 victory at Manchester United, due to a hamstring injury but has been training this week and could see action on Saturday. The 25-year-old French forward is tied for fourth in the Premier League with four goals after recording only five in 35 matches last season. Danish defender Joachim Andersen is second on Crystal Palace with a pair of tallies after converting in the win against the Red Devils.

The Eagles also have one of the top set-up men in the EPL in Jean-Philippe Mateta. The 26-year-old French striker is tied for fifth in the league with three assists -- two of which he notched in a 3-2 triumph over Wolves on Sept. 3. Winger Jordan Ayew is right behind Mateta with two assists while midfielder Will Hughes, who has yet to tally this season, scored Crystal Palace's only goal in the two meetings with Nottingham Forest last campaign. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees have converted in five of their first six contests this season, with striker Taiwo Awoniyi leading the charge with three goals. The 26-year-old Nigerian opened the campaign with a three-game goal-scoring streak and notched an assist in each of Forest's next two matches. Awoniyi is tied with defender Serge Aurier for first on the team with two assists.

Midfielder Nicolas Dominguez helped the Tricky Trees earn a point against Brentford last weekend, netting his first tally of 2023-24 in the 65th minute to erase a 1-0 deficit. The 25-year-old Argentinian began this season with Bologna of Italy's Serie A, appearing in two matches before signing a five-year deal with Forest in September. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has yet to convert this season but scored the lone goal in the Tricky Trees' 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace in 2022-23. See which team to pick here.

