The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Eintracht Frankfurt

@ Current Records: Napoli 5-1; Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but if the odds can be believed they're going to need that home-turf advantage desperately. Having advanced past the group stage, they will now face off against Napoli at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Deutsche Bank Park. Eintracht Frankfurt have kept their last five contests to within a goal, so Napoli should be prepared for a fight.

Eintracht Frankfurt weren't the first on the board back in November of 2022, but they got there more often. Eintracht Frankfurt won by a goal and slipped past Sporting CP 2-1. Two seems to be a good number for Eintracht Frankfurt as the team scooped up a win with the same goal total in their previous game, against Olympique Marseille.

Meanwhile, if Napoli were riding high off their 3-0 takedown of Rangers back in October of 2022, that ride came to an abrupt end. Napoli came up short against Liverpool back in November of 2022, falling 2-0. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Napoli were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either.

Last year Eintracht Frankfurt lost in the final of the Europa League to Rangers. As for Napoli, they lost in the knockout round playoff of the Europa League to Barcelona.

Eintracht Frankfurt's win lifted them to 3-1-2 while Napoli's loss dropped them down to 5-1. We'll see if Eintracht Frankfurt can repeat their recent success, or if Napoli bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Napoli are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +113 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+



Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli, 3 p.m., Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+



Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)