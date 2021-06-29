Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired England to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 in front of a jubilant Wembley Stadium that seemed to believe that, after beating Germany in a knockout game at a major tournament for the first time since 1966, it is indeed "coming home."
The Three Lions were prepared to be reactive but never really faced undue pressure on Jordan Pickford's goal before Sterling converted in the 75th minute after fine build up play involving Jack Grealish, the substitute who helped turn the tide for England. He would provide an assist for Kane to net his first goal of the competition late on, setting Gareth Southgate's side up for a clash with Ukraine or Sweden in Rome on Saturday.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
England ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Jordan Pickford
|90
The England goalkeeper stretched himself as wide as possible to block Timo Werner's shot in the first half. His save from Kai Havertz early in the second was even better, diving swiftly to flick a rasping drive over the net.
8
(DEF) Kyle Walker
|90
His pace made him a vital last line when Havertz and Werner slipped in behind, as on more than one occasion in the first half he was on hand to poke the ball back to Pickford under pressure.
8
(DEF) John Stones
|90
Composed and elegant in possession, this was as impressive a performance as he has delivered in an England shirt, at least for 80 minutes. A crucial late error that allowed Thomas Muller in behind nearly spoiled his day but he perhaps earned his luck.
7
(DEF) Harry Maguire
|90
There was a spell in the first half where it looked like he was England's best route to goal, so dominant was he from attacking set pieces. Yet it was further back that he really impressed, composed in the build-up and robust in his headed challenges.
7
(MID) Kieran Trippier
|90
That Robin Gosens was not the devastating attacking threat he has been in other games this tournament was a credit to Trippier, whose role was rather more defensive than attacking. His dead ball delivery was customarily threatening but from open play his passing seemed somewhat out of sync.
6
(MID) Kalvin Phillips
|90
Impressively dynamic early in the contest, he was not afraid to leave his berth in front of the back three to chase the German midfield. However, a yellow card close the half time break rather limited his effectiveness as the game wore on.
6
(MID) Declan Rice
|88
Germany were convinced that he deserved more than a yellow for his early foul on Leon Goretzka, the culmination of a shaky start where Rice kept carrying the ball into the opposition's pressing traps. The way he responded to those early difficulties was quite remarkable, an imposing display shielding the backline with plenty of tackles won and routes to goal blocked.
7
(MID) Luke Shaw
|90
Before England's opener he was playing himself towards the bench with poor delivery and few runs that really stretched the German defense on Sterling's flank. But he came up with the goods late on, particularly when he picked the pockets of the German midfield before unleashing Grealish to set up England's second.
5
(FWD) Bukayo Saka
|68
The Arsenal forward emphatically repaid the faith shown in him by Gareth Southgate, taking up the attacking burden early on and demanding the ball no matter how close the opponent was. Though he faded as the game wore on there were more occasions where you thought he might be the man to force the breakthrough for England.
7
(FWD) Harry Kane
|90
⚽ 86' His tournament woes continue. Just two touches after half an hour but when he contrived to waste an excellent chance inside the six yard box just before the interval you wondered whether it was worth sticking with the captain and Premier League Golden Boot winner. Maybe his late headed goal will bring him back to life.
4
(FWD) Raheem Sterling
|90
⚽ 75' A constant menace to the German side, his touch was not as heavy as it can be on his off days and instead he was able to beat at least one defender more often than not. His work in the build up to his third goal of the tournament was composure personified.
8
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Jack Grealish
|Saka, 69'
Two assists was quite the return off the bench from the Aston Villa man, who justified the blind loyalty a section of England fans have in him with the perfect end product.
7
Jordan Henderson
|Rice, 87'
Brought on to quell the pressure he scarcely had anything to do with the game won by Kane's late header.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Gareth Southgate
|2
It is still fair to question whether this is the right tactical plan for a team blessed with the breadth of attacking talent that England are. However, you cannot argue that this more reactive approach was not carried out effectively with only one or two really convincing chances falling Germany's way before Sterling's goal.
6
Germany ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Manuel Neuer
|90
Made a lovely safe on Sterling in the first half, pushing out a curler. Was let down by his defense on both of England's goals. A decent showing but didn't have a whole lot to deal with outside of the goals.
5
(DEF) Antonio Rudiger
|90
Horrific. While he was decent in the air at times, he was nowhere to be found on either of England's goals, sitting out of position and leaving a huge hole in the box.
3
(DEF) Mats Hummels
|90
Caught a bit high up the field at times and was way out of position on Kane's goal. Inexcusable. Just a step too slow.
4
(DEF) Matthias Ginter
|87
Positioned poorly on England's first goal and just never looked super confident. Was beaten a few too many times by Raheem Sterling and had trouble with England's technical ability.
5
(MID) Robin Gosens
|87
Did not get forward as he usually does to create chances, but part of that was because of how much England had the ball at their feet. He'll be upset with his lack of impact.
4
(MID) Leon Goretzka
|90
Got forward very well, winning a free kick for his side in the opening minutes, but he disappeared as the game went on. Showed his strength at times in the middle but wasn't much of a factor.
4
(MID) Toni Kroos
|90
Did very well to contribute defensively in the box in the first half, but he was never on the ball all that much as England controlled it. A forgettable performance.
4
(MID) Joshua Kimmich
|90
Was not involved as much as one would expect as he sat out wide. When he wanted to play a ball deep, England were able to defend the runner well. A frustrating showing.
4
(FWD) Thomas Muller
|90
Decent enough, but he wasn't much of a threat. Drifted right at times, and that limited his participation, but he showed tremendous effort defending. Had a great chance late to equalize and somehow blew it.
4
(FWD) Kai Havertz
|90
His passing was quite poor at times... until it wasn't, playing Timo Werner through brilliantly in the first half. Sat deep for passages to try and kick-start the attack. Had a great strike in the second half saved. Was their most creative player.
6
(FWD) Timo Werner
|68
Tell me where you've heard this before -- he missed a golden chance from close. In the second, he wasn't much better. Taken off after 68 minutes.
4
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Serge Gnabry
|Werner (68')
Came off the bench and did the same as Werner -- nothing.
4
Emre Can
|Ginter (87')
Late sub when the match was over. Didn't make much sense.
N/A
Leroy Sane
|Gosens (87')
A little too late for a potential game-changer. Still, having him earlier probably wouldn't have done much.
N/A
|Jamal Musiala
|Muller (92')
|A couple minutes for the heck of it, I reckon.
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Joachim Low
|4
A sad way for his tenure as the German boss to end. A poor tournament overall, winning just one of four games. His time was done, as is Germany's at the European championship. They lacked sharpness, they lacked togetherness and they were missing true quality at the striker position.
3