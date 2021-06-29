Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired England to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 in front of a jubilant Wembley Stadium that seemed to believe that, after beating Germany in a knockout game at a major tournament for the first time since 1966, it is indeed "coming home."

The Three Lions were prepared to be reactive but never really faced undue pressure on Jordan Pickford's goal before Sterling converted in the 75th minute after fine build up play involving Jack Grealish, the substitute who helped turn the tide for England. He would provide an assist for Kane to net his first goal of the competition late on, setting Gareth Southgate's side up for a clash with Ukraine or Sweden in Rome on Saturday.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

England ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Jordan Pickford 90 The England goalkeeper stretched himself as wide as possible to block Timo Werner's shot in the first half. His save from Kai Havertz early in the second was even better, diving swiftly to flick a rasping drive over the net. 8 (DEF) Kyle Walker 90 His pace made him a vital last line when Havertz and Werner slipped in behind, as on more than one occasion in the first half he was on hand to poke the ball back to Pickford under pressure. 8 (DEF) John Stones 90 Composed and elegant in possession, this was as impressive a performance as he has delivered in an England shirt, at least for 80 minutes. A crucial late error that allowed Thomas Muller in behind nearly spoiled his day but he perhaps earned his luck. 7 (DEF) Harry Maguire 90 There was a spell in the first half where it looked like he was England's best route to goal, so dominant was he from attacking set pieces. Yet it was further back that he really impressed, composed in the build-up and robust in his headed challenges. 7 (MID) Kieran Trippier 90 That Robin Gosens was not the devastating attacking threat he has been in other games this tournament was a credit to Trippier, whose role was rather more defensive than attacking. His dead ball delivery was customarily threatening but from open play his passing seemed somewhat out of sync. 6 (MID) Kalvin Phillips 90 Impressively dynamic early in the contest, he was not afraid to leave his berth in front of the back three to chase the German midfield. However, a yellow card close the half time break rather limited his effectiveness as the game wore on. 6 (MID) Declan Rice 88 Germany were convinced that he deserved more than a yellow for his early foul on Leon Goretzka, the culmination of a shaky start where Rice kept carrying the ball into the opposition's pressing traps. The way he responded to those early difficulties was quite remarkable, an imposing display shielding the backline with plenty of tackles won and routes to goal blocked. 7 (MID) Luke Shaw 90 Before England's opener he was playing himself towards the bench with poor delivery and few runs that really stretched the German defense on Sterling's flank. But he came up with the goods late on, particularly when he picked the pockets of the German midfield before unleashing Grealish to set up England's second. 5 (FWD) Bukayo Saka 68 The Arsenal forward emphatically repaid the faith shown in him by Gareth Southgate, taking up the attacking burden early on and demanding the ball no matter how close the opponent was. Though he faded as the game wore on there were more occasions where you thought he might be the man to force the breakthrough for England. 7 (FWD) Harry Kane 90 ⚽ 86' His tournament woes continue. Just two touches after half an hour but when he contrived to waste an excellent chance inside the six yard box just before the interval you wondered whether it was worth sticking with the captain and Premier League Golden Boot winner. Maybe his late headed goal will bring him back to life. 4 (FWD) Raheem Sterling 90 ⚽ 75' A constant menace to the German side, his touch was not as heavy as it can be on his off days and instead he was able to beat at least one defender more often than not. His work in the build up to his third goal of the tournament was composure personified. 8 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Jack Grealish Saka, 69'

Two assists was quite the return off the bench from the Aston Villa man, who justified the blind loyalty a section of England fans have in him with the perfect end product. 7 Jordan Henderson Rice, 87' Brought on to quell the pressure he scarcely had anything to do with the game won by Kane's late header. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Gareth Southgate 2 It is still fair to question whether this is the right tactical plan for a team blessed with the breadth of attacking talent that England are. However, you cannot argue that this more reactive approach was not carried out effectively with only one or two really convincing chances falling Germany's way before Sterling's goal. 6

Germany ratings