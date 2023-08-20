England finally have a chance to win a World Cup trophy this century with the Lionesses in the 2023 Women's World Cup final, but they will have to get through Spain first. Manager Sarina Wiegman is in her fourth international final and the 2022 Euro Champions have a chance to claim the trophy for the first time in the women's program. They've got talent, depth, and the coaching to take them to the top. But it's their attacking trio and defensive trio providing England with complete games.

Offense wins the game



The attacking trio of Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, and Ella Toone are clicking at the perfect time with each of them on the scoresheet during the semifinal against Australia. Wiegman and her coaching staff shifted formation mid tournament and made futher decisions on player rotaion after Lauren James was issued a two-game suspension for a red card for violent conduct. Russo, Hemp, and James each have three goals, while Toone just got on the scoresheet in the previous round.

James' suspension also served as a forced adjustment for the coaching staff as it appeared she was slated to continue getting starts in the tournament with three goals and three assists. But Toone was slotted into the attacking mid role in her place, and now there's a potential champagne problem ahead of the final on who will start now that James is available. If momentum is the x-factor, the coaching staff may start Toone over James for the final.

Look for Russo to be on the hunt in the final third during the final. She leads the team in total shots (22) and xG (2.25) and is likely to be the extra outlet for Toone in the build-up, or if Hemp is presented with overloads.

Defense wins championships

There will always be attention on the goal-scoring, but Wiegman's confidence in her defenders to execute the three center back system has paid off. Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, and Jess Carter have been doing the gritty work to keep the play clicking higher up the pitch. If they're tasked to disrupt Spain they'll be up to the challenge.

Carter's quiet rise as a lock down defender may come as no surprise to those following her at Chelsea. Her positional awareness has been an asset to shutting down attacks that allows Greenwood to get involved in generating offense. Greenwood leads the team in key passes and assists with 14, and Bright is no stranger to serving the accurate lob over the top.

Look for the trio to keep Spain second-guessing on whether to shoot or pass with their ability to win the ball and quickly transition.

Here's how to watch the big game on Sunday:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Aug. 20 | Time : 6 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Aug. 20 | : 6 a.m. ET Location : Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia

: Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app Odds: Spain +160; Draw +190; England +190

Prediction

With Two teams who want the ball, the combination of England's steel at the back and clinical attack at the front carry the day in a more methodical match. Pick: Spain 1, England 2.