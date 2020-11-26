On another busy night of Europa League action, Napoli, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all won as European football remembered and paid tribute to late legend Diego Maradona after he passed away on Wednesday at 60 years of age.

The Italians, who the Argentine genius helped to put on the footballing map with two glorious Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, won an emotionally charged clash with Rijeka 2-0 through Matteo Politano and Hirving Lozano goals to open Group F up with AZ Alkmaar and Real Sociedad also on six points after they drew.

Arsenal are into the knockout stages of the Europa League after a 3-0 win away at Molde in Group B with Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun getting the goals in Norway as Rapid Wien won 3-1 away at Dundalk with Ercan Kara netting twice.

Tottenham Hotspur joined Antwerp at the top of Group J with a 4-0 hammering of Ludogorets Razgrad through a Vinicius double and second half Harry Winks and Lucas Moura efforts after the Belgians had won 2-0 away at LASK Linz.

Lille remain top of Group H after Jonathan Bamba cancelled out Samuel Castillejo's opener for Milan in a 1-1 draw at Stade Pierre-Mauroy while Sparta Prague thrashed Celtic 4-1 to stay third and all but end the Scottish giants' hopes with Lukas Julis at the double.

Rangers threw away a 2-0 lead late on at home to Benfica as the Portuguese giants stayed level on eight points at the top of Group D with Standard Liege and Lech Poznan both on three after the Belgians won 2-1 at home against the Poles.

Leicester City booked their berth in the latter stages after a dramatic 3-3 draw away at Braga gave them a seven-point cushion over Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens in Group G thanks to Harvey Barnes, Luke Thomas and Jamie Vardy goals.

Bayer Leverkusen and Slavia Prague are all but into the knockout rounds after wins over Hapoel Beer Sheva and Nice respectively that leave them six points ahead with just two matches left.

Roma are also into the latter stages after a nervy 2-0 win away at CFR Cluj through an own goal and a Jordan Veretout penalty put them on 10 points with only Young Boys able to catch them after a 1-0 win away at Alan Pardew's CSKA Sofia.

Granada stay top of Group E after a 2-1 win over Omonia Nicosia that keeps them four points in front of PSV Eindhoven after the Cody Gakpo-inspired Dutch outfit came from two-down to beat PAOK 3-2 in the Netherlands.

Dinamo Zagreb went top of Group K with a 3-0 win away at Wolfsberger as CSKA Moscow and Feyenoord drew 0-0 and Group I leaders Villarreal were held by Maccabi Tel Aviv as Sivasspor won a five-goal thriller away at Qarabag with Arouna Kone scoring twice.

Hoffenheim are through in Group L after a routine 2-0 win away at Slovan Liberec and Crvena Zvezda's two-goal victory in Gent keeps them second and almost certain to follow the Germans through.