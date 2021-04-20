Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has called for an emergency meeting of all the Premier League club captains in the wake of the announcement of the European Super League. Henderson, who also led the players' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is holding this meeting one day after the 14 clubs not in the Super League met to plan a response.

This meeting will supposedly be more expansive than the one the Premier League had given that at least one of the Super League club members will be represented. Ahead of the call, Chelsea and Manchester City are preparing to break out of their contract agreements and leave the Super League. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur would in theory still take part of this breakaway competition.

Not every member club of the Super League has been entirely confident about the move towards this new thing. The Merseyside club has been particularly apprehensive of it following the widespread anger from supporters, according to reports from BILD.

In the past, Henderson has organized captains meetings in response to other major issues facing the English top flight. The COVID-19 meeting he led resulted in a fund trying to raise millions for Britain's National Health Service.

It has been a week of emergency meetings since the announcement of the European Super League. Manchester United stars reportedly met with vice chairman Ed Woodward about the announcement, and the 14 Premier League clubs not in the Super League put out a statement denouncing the move. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri even went so far as to suggest a points suspension for those involved.