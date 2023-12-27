The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Everton

Current Records: Manchester City 10-4-3, Everton 8-2-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Man City has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against Everton at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Goodison Park. Man City's last seven games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Man City's last matchup on Saturday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Brentford could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw. The result kept Man City happy, as they haven't lost a game since December 6th.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Everton's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of Tottenham by a score of 2-1.

Man City's loss was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 10-4-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.2 goals per game. As for Everton, their loss dropped their record down to 8-2-8.

Everything went Man City's way against Everton in their previous meeting back in May as Man City made off with a 3-0 win. Does Man City have another victory up their sleeve, or will Everton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -177 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won 9 games and tied 1 game in their last 10 contests with Everton.